Rider makes 28 Below Fatbike debut

SPEARFISH CANYON — Darren Lytle sits on the floor inside the Spearfish Canyon Lodge following his first-ever 28 Below Fatbike race on Saturday. The 49-year-old Rapid City resident nurses a cold beverage and reflects on his four-hour, 34-mile effort.
Lytle’s name is familiar to area mountain bike racing fans. He routinely competes in the Gravel Grinder and Dakota Five-O events, plus rides in Deadwood.
“This was about 10 miles longer, with a little bit more elevation,” Lytle said in comparing the two races. “There were pretty good conditions overall, but it was pretty tough out there today.”
Lytle entered this year’s race because it is part of a cycling trifecta for which he signed up. Besides the 28 Below, an upcoming gravel-road race and the Dakota Five-O are on that slate. He is one of 40 riders signing up for that three-race series.
“Other than that snowfall last night, we had a nice base,” Lytle said in describing race conditions Saturday. “It got really windy on the top; I think a lot of people’s hands and toes felt it.”
Lytle described an area roughly 20 miles into the race when he talked about “on the top.” That included a shelter where riders could partake of soup, food and water.
Hands and toes were not the only victims of the cold.
“My water bottle froze solid, and my hydration pack also was frozen,” Lytle said. “I spent about five minutes trying to thaw those out.
“I thought I had them thawed out; I took off, and they were still frozen,” he said. “So I rode the last 14 miles with no water, which is a little hard.”
Windblown snow temporarily prevented some riders from seeing the trail, but Lytle said the course was marked really well.
Lytle started mountain bike racing about three years ago He started fatbike racing this year because he wanted to improve his mountain biking skills.
“You need to ride 12 months a year to be able to ride with all these ‘legit’ guys,” said Lytle, who trains almost every day. He added fatbike racing is new to him, and he works on his balance.
Lytle leads an active lifestyle, and that persuaded him to start bike racing. He said it is a great way to constantly train and associate with a lot of people.
He said it is challenging to start early on a cold morning, knowing a rider has between 30 and 35 miles ahead of them.
“I always try to parcel it up and not think about the 30, 32 miles,” he said. “Maybe think about the first 10, and then plan my strategy that way.”
Lytle said fatbike racing is a lot slower than mountain bike racing. He added fatbike riders must also be able to ride fast when the opportunity presents itself.
What does Lytle enjoy the most?
“I would say the daily training leading up to the race,” he said. That includes pedaling, lifting weights, and circuit training.
Race day poses his biggest challenge. “You’re trying to make it (training) work for you,” he said. “Every race is different, especially if you’re riding in the snow.”
Lytle follows a general dietary schedule in addition to his physical training. That schedule includes a lot of lean protein, complex carbohydrates a few days before a race, and green vegetables.
“When you ride for four hours, you’re not really putting any calories into your body,” Lytle said. “It all has to come from the day before, and the day before that.”
Lytle said he trained all winter for Saturday’s race, with others doing so for a minimum of three months. He added it is a lot of work.
He said he was pleased with Saturday’s time of 4 hours and 4 minutes. Placings of friends brought him satisfaction as well.
“The camaraderie out here, and the way you feel about them, is also cool,” Lytle said. “You know they’re also putting in several hours a day training.”
Lytle commutes from Las Vegas, Nev., where he is a real estate appraisor. His children attend Rapid City Stevens High School.
Monday will likely find Lytle starting to train for his next race. Twenty-five mile rides will be prominent.
“The Black Hills of South Dakota is where it’s at,” Lytle said of bike racing. “That’s where I want to ride my bike.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.