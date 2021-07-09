RAPID CITY — Rickie Engesser, a professional breakaway roper, has signed a sports sponsorship agreement with Monument Health.
“I am very thankful to be partnering with Monument Health,” said Engesser, a native of Spearfish. “It’s exciting to have a sports medicine partner of this quality right at home in the Black Hills.”
Jim Rix, Monument Health Southern Hills Manager of Sports Medicine and Performance said, “We’re extremely excited to be partnering with Rickie. Expanding into the rodeo community and working with these athletes is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time. This is an incredible opportunity to have a local athlete of this caliber joining the team.”
As part of the sponsorship Engesser said she gets free passes at Monumental Health’s gym.
“I can do any program there I want and they give me a little money on the side,” said Engesser.
In return Engesser said she has to promote Monumental Health and their Institute.
“I talk to people about them, send people to them, I’ve had doctor visits with them,” said Engesser. “I just help them get the word out into the rodeo world.”
Engesser said she also wears patches promoting Monumental Health on her rodeo shirt.
“That’s a big promoter too,” she said.
Engesser has been riding since she was 2 year old, and rodeoing since she was 5.
Engesser attends Tarleton State in Stephenville, Texas.
“I just finished up my rodeo season and I am finishing up my master’s degree and will graduate in December,” Engesser said.
She will have a master’s degree in consumer resource and science.
“I really want to focus on being a sales rep. I want to go to a big company or a vaccine company. I just gently got on with a cattle system company so hopefully I can keep going and I’d really like to do vaccines,” Engesser said.
She is hitting the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit in breakaway roping.
“I’ve been doing it the last three or four years, and shoot, you hit 20 or 30 rodeos every year, or more,” said Engesser. “Last year I was 16th in the world. This year I haven’t gotten to hit as many, but I did have some success over the Fourth” Definitely the success, keeps you motivated and keeps you going,”
Engesser said she finished third in Mobridge placed in Kildeer, N.D., and Belle Fourche, and she said she had a 2.7 last night on her run at Wall.
“Hopefully I sneak in for some of it (prize money),” Engesser said.
When asked how long she planned to keep competing at rodeos, she replied, “As long as I can stay healthy and keep going. I don’t see a reason not to.”
Engesser joins James Carter, professional freestyle motocross athlete, Tamara Gorman, U.S.A. national team triathlete, and Martin Christofferson, hopeful for the U.S.A. Olympic Bobsled Team, in signing with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute.
