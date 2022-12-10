By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Rickie Engesser speaks for herself, and everyone else in her profession, as she reflected on her first National Finals Rodeo Breakaway event.
“That’s always a dream once you start rodeoing,” said Engesser, who was part of the event held Nov. 29-30. “That’s the main reason we compete.
“Getting to do that, getting to compete with all the girls that I got to compete against: it was everything you could ever dream of,” said Engesser, who is a Spearfish native. The breakaway roping finals came before the traditional Wrangler National Rodeo Finals that began Dec. 1 and end this weekend.
Engesser completed her third season in the professional ranks. Breakaway roping held its first nationals event in 2020.
Initial goals each season centered on reaching the winter rodeos. Engesser said it later became more surreal that she had a chance to reach Las Vegas this season.Engesser earned ninth place in the finals by completing seven go-rounds in a total time of 18.4 seconds.
A time of 2.1 seconds enabled her to win the fifth go-round, while a 2.3-second time in the third go-round and 2.3-second time in the 10th go-round were good for third place.
Engesser turned in qualified times on four other go-rounds: 2.9 seconds and tie for fifth in go-round number 9; 2.2 seconds and tie for sixth in go-round number 8; 3.0 seconds in go-round number 7; and 3.6 seconds in go-round number 2.
Contestants at the finals entered a total of 10 go-rounds: five on each of the two days.
“You didn’t have much time to think,” Engesser said of having to rope five calves per day for two days. “The biggest thing was, every round is its own round.”
Winning a go-round marked one of her Engesser’s goals in the finals, along with roping all 10 calves. She said the main aim was to perform her best.
The event’s quick nature forced contestants to erase a previous effort and ready for the next go-round. “It was fun, but it was different,” Engesser said.
Engesser earned a total of $12,963 at the finals and finished 10th in that category. Season winnings of $73,324.80 over a grand total of 54 rodeos enabled her to place ninth in the world standings.
She doesn’t know if there is really a way to mentally prepare for an experience like this.
“It was just a thrill just coming here. I just wanted to, essentially, make sure that I’m headstrong,” Engesser said.
She performed breathing exercises and did a lot of visualization. Physical preparation included practice roping every day, keeping the horses strong, and taking no days off.
Engesser focused and simply tried to win during the finals.
“When you get to this stage, you’ve done all the hard work,” she said. “Now just go and enjoy it, relax, and just let it work how it’s gonna work.”
Engesser was quick to give a lot of credit to her horse Rollo. He is 20 years old, and Engesser purchased him about three years ago with intentions of using him as a practice horse.
“He knows when it’s a big rodeo, but every run, he gives me the same run,” she said.
Engesser enjoyed all aspects of the finals, but one highlight stands out.
“The thing that I mainly enjoyed the most was having a lot of my family there,” she said. “They were huge supporters; they were great in the stands.”
She also enjoyed competing at that level, plus taking the victory lap after the fifth go-round.
Placing ninth in the world standings was huge for Engesser. “Just to compete with those girls and getting to end up in the top is everything,” she said.
Many other moments stood out as Engesser mentally reviewed her season. They included traveling with her sister Taylor, mother Punky, and father Shorty.
Engesser won co-championships at Kennewick (Wash.) and San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) while earning the outright title at Greeley (Colo.). She described the season as a roller coaster, with many highs and lows.
She graduated from Tarleton State (Stephenville, Texas) in December 2022 with an undergraduate degree in animal science and a master’s degree in consumer resources and science.
Engesser said she had to learn how to rope faster and sharper, and improve at getting out of the barrier, while competing in college. “That was a lot of the turning point when it came to my career,” Engesser said.
Pressure is part of the professional deal for Engesser, who said each level sets up an athlete for the one right above it.
How does Engesser go about dealing with the professional pressure, especially since money is on the line for her efforts?
“The big thing for me is when I go in the box, I work on my breathing, get my heart rate down, and try to just focus,” Engesser said.
Engesser’s future plans include returning to Texas for winter rodeos. She will give her horses about two weeks off before the pro season begins in January 2023.
