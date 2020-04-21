Revisiting the past

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer is running a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from April 17 through 20, in five-year intervals, between five and 30 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy member Wynter Childers won the Region 4 All-Around title by scoring a 37.975 (on a 40.000-point scale). Her efforts included first place on balance beam (9.575), first place on vault (9.550), 9.725 on floor exercises (first), and 9.125 on uneven bars (third). Childers will be part of the Region 4 team going to the Junior Olympics nationals meet in Des Moines, Iowa.
Black Hills State University’s Mitch Kraft set the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase school record at a track meet in California. His time of 8 minutes 56.25 seconds was good for third place.
The Spearfish boys’ track team won five events and claimed top honors at the Center of the Nation meet in Belle Fourche. Michael Lochner won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles events. Kyler Schmidt (pole vault), 4x200 relay, and 1600 sprint medley relay also finished first.
Lead-Deadwood’s Alex Cottrill won the boys’ 800- and 1600-meter runs at the Center of the Nation track meet in Belle Fourche. Carolyn Groeger finished first in the girls’ pole vault.
Six Belle Fourche girls’ entries placed first at the Center of the Nation meet in Belle Fourche. Shayla Howell won the 100-meter and high jump events, with Sierra Lawrence winning the 3200 run and Raymie Keegan winning the long jump. The Bronc girls also won the 4x100 and 1600 sprint medley relay events.
Black Hills State’s Alec Baldwin and Mitch Kraft set school records at a California track meet. Baldwin finished the men’s 1500-meter run in 3 minutes 45.62 seconds; Kraft turned in a 14:28.93 clocking in the mens’ 5000 run.
Spearfish athletes combined to win four events at the Rapid City Track-O-Rama meet. Jaxon Hinch (boys’ high jump) and Damien Hall (boys’ 200-meter dash) earned individual titles. The girls’ 4x200 relay and boys’ 1600 sprint medley relay also entered the winner’s circle.
Ten years ago (2010)
Belle Fourche earned the boys’ team title at the Center of the Nation track meet in Belle Fourche. Trevor Melum claimed top honors in the boys’ shot put.
Nate Hayward of Lead-Deadwood claimed the boys’ pole vault title at the Center of the Nation track meet in Belle Fourche.
Sturgis’ Kahlie Peterson won the girls’ 800- and 1600-meter run events at the Rapid City Track-O-Rama. Spearfish winners at this meet were Abby Albers (girls’ long jump) and Gavin Cordell (boys’ triple jump).
Seth Bachand of Sturgis earned a second-team spot on the class AA All-State boys’ basketball squad. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 2.2 steals per game for a Scoopers’ team that forged a 14-8 record.
Fifteen years ago (2005)
Two Spearfish athletes met state meet qualifying standards at the Rapid City Track-O-Rama. McKenzie Marta (girls’ long jump) and Malloree Jeffery (girls’ 100 dash) did the honors.
Sturgis graduate Megan Mahoney was selected 34th in the Women’s National Basketball Association draft by the Connecticut Sun. She played collegiately at Kansas State.
Lead-Deadwood’s Dan Brick and Ben Bartling met state track meet qualifying standards at the Center of the Nation meet in Belle Fourche. Both did so in the boys’ pole vault.
Three other Lead-Deadwood athletes won events at the Center of the Nation track meet in Belle Fourche. They were Breynn Feterl (girls’ 800-meter run), Wade McGruder (boys’ shot put), and Amanda Olson (girls’ 100 hurdles).
Lead-Deadwood claimed top honors at the Lead-Deadwood Region Preview girls’ golf tournament, held at Spearfish. Golddigger Tara Hofer fired an 18-hole 80 for medalist honors. Belle Fourche placed second, paced by Katie Day and her second-place 86 score.
Twenty years ago (2000)
Lisa Bomengen set a Black Hills State record in the women’s 10,000-meter run. Her time of 37 minutes 32 seconds at the Sioux City Relays was good for third place and qualified her for the national meet.
Lead-Deadwood downed Douglas 191-230 in a girls’ golf dual as Holly Woodle fired an eight-hole 46 for medalist honors. One of the greens was being repaired.
Spearfish defeated Lead-Deadwood 186-210 in a girls’ golf dual. Katie Degen shot a nine-hole 43 for the Spartans.
Twenty-five years ago (1995)
Spearfish’s Geoff Leahy scored 19 points as the class A All-Stars defeated the class B All-Stars 105-101 at the Three Class Shootout boys’ basketball event in Mitchell.
Thirty years ago (1990), Queen City Mail
Five Spearfish wrestlers earned placings at a Freestyle and Greco USA tournament in Scottsbluff. They were John Colling (first place in Cadet Greco and Freestyle divisions, 132 pounds), Jody Childs (third in Freestyle, 103.5 pounds), Quinten Cox (third in Greco, fifth in Freestyle, 167 pounds), Matt Stacey (second in Freestyle, third in Greco, Junior 154 pounds), and Bill Colling (second in Freestyle, 11-12 years, 90 pounds).
