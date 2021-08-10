Results from Weston County Mini Roughstock Rodeo

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. — The temperature was hot and the action even hotter for the 2021 Weston County Mini Roughstock Rodeo, July 27, at the Weston County Fairgrounds, in Newcastle Wyo.
Over 110 contestants got on sheep, ponies, mini bulls, bulls and broncs from Hawk Rodeo Company, Lazy 5 F Rodeo, J & J Rodeo, Sugar Valley Buckers, and Jason Whitney.
There were contestants from Wisconsin to Idaho, and all points in between, that came together to share a fun, action packed evening.
Here are the event winners who took home their custom beaded Champion hatbands from DUD Beads, courtesy of Christine Colburn.
Mutton Busting: 1. Roy Henwood, 77, Belle Fourche; 2. Baze Neegard, 76, Sundance, Wyo.; 3. Slade Dysart, 75, Newcastle, Wyo.; 3. Zacoy Jewett, 75, Newcastle, Wyo.; 5. BlazeLee Marty, 74, Newcastle, Wyo.; 6. Clancy Newlin, 71, Ardmore; and 7. Cannon Cowger, 67, Upton, Wyo.
6–8 Pony Bareback: 1. Amanda Ayers, 76, Newcastle, Wyo. and 2. Robert Rogers, 74, Newcastle, Wyo.
9–11 Pony Bareback: 1. Ryder Hamilton, 66, Upton, Wyo.
12–14 Pony Bareback: 1. Tyson Schmelzle, 67, Gillette, Wyo.; 2. Leti Ayers, 65, Newcastle, Wyo.; 3. Dayne Humes, 59, Moorcroft, Wyo.
High School Bareback: 1. Drew Lind, 64, Weyauwega, Wisc.; and 2. Pace Garrett, 63, Wright, Wyo.
9–11 Mini Bulls: 1. Tyke Coffman, 68, Lusk, Wyo. and 2. Cannon Cowger, 66, Upton, Wyo.
12–14 Mini Bulls: 1. Connor Crowser, 66, Belle Fourche and 2. Trigg Olson, 62, Belle Fourche
Wild Pony Race: 1. Wyatt Fenner and Dayne Humes, Moorcroft, Wyo. and Carter Hutchison, Rozet, Wyo.
