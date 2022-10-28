Results from Class B, Class A, AA state cross country meet in Huron Pioneer Staff Reports Oct 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Rachel Erk, of Newell runs towards the finish line at the state Class B cross country meet Saturday in Huron. Erk finished 58th overall with a time of 22:38.23.Click to purchase this photo Casey Nauta runs the course at the state Class AA cross country meet in Huron. Nauta finished 36th overall with a time of 17:28.05.Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — The state Class A, Class B, Class AA cross country meets were held Oct. 22 in Huron.Area high school team results follow.Class BGirls’53 Rachel Erk (Newell) 22:38.2359 Bethany Mahaffy (Newell) 22:45.69.Boys’52 Clint Winkler (Newell) 19:32.17 seconds.Class AGirl’s25 Hallie Person (Lead-Deadwood) 20:07.3950 Ava Allen (Belle Fourche) 21:15.7759 Misty Drieling (Belle Fourche) 21:22.64.Boys’1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 15:30.282 Lane Krautschun (Belle Fourche) 16:06.2To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cross Country Class Sport Result Meet Aa State High School × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesBH Harley-Davidson owners working to sell businessNoem checks in at Lynn’s DakotamartRocket Ship Park: We have a problemTrial date set for man charged with murderVeteran South Dakota legislator: We need to fix political processSouth Dakota GovernorDeadwood to develop ‘parking bible’Cannabis growing in Butte CountyGuthmiller named track All-American Honorable MentionL-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus Images CommentedDr. Joan K. Irwin (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
