Registration open for Mile High Basketball Tourney

LEAD — Organizers of one of the most popular basketball tournaments in the region are looking for a few good teams, as they gear up for another exciting weekend of ball.
The Mile High Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 11-13 this year, and organizers are currently taking team registrations. Though it was cancelled last year due to COVID, the tournament has been run continuously for more than 30 years. It usually draws between 60 to 85 teams of boys and girls, from fourth through eighth grade.
“As long as this building has been at this site, no matter what our name has been, the basketball tournament has gone on,” said Darla Auld, president of the Handley Recreation Center board that is responsible for organizing the event. “It’s always been something that we’ve done as a normal part of making money for this facility.”
Auld said the tournament is a major fundraiser for the Handley Center, with funds used for operating the facility and supporting more local youth programming. But the most important part of the Mile High Basketball Tournament is the tradition. Additionally, with teams coming in from across the state, and from Wyoming and Nebraska, the number of people it brings in to the Lead-Deadwood area is significant.
“It’s about tradition, and it’s a big fundraiser,” Auld said. “We take a big interest in youth programming at this facility.
“We just have a great reputation and a great following,” Auld said. “People come back, and they bring their children to this tournament that they attended when they were kids. They love to come to the Black Hills because there is so much stuff they can do. So they make a weekend of it when they come.”
With between 60 to 85 teams at the tournament, Auld said each team brings about 20 to 25 people with them, and that number does not include family members who attend the games. Each team is guaranteed to play at least three games, with six courts running continuously through the entire weekend.
Overall, Auld said the Mile High Tournament draws between 2,500 to 3,000 people in to the area to eat at local restaurants, stay at local hotels, and participate in basketball fun.
“It’s always been a big deal, and everybody knows about it,” Auld said. “We’re very lucky that our high school helps us to the degree that they do, giving us four of the six courts, so we can raise this money for the children of this community.”
Due to construction in the parking lot and at the nearby hotel, the Handley Center will not host games in its building this year. However, Auld said the Deadwood Recreation Center and Lead-Deadwood High School have offered use of their facilities for the weekend, so that games can run concurrently on six courts.
Registration for the Mile High Basketball Tournament will run through March 4, but teams that sign up before Feb. 28 will receive a discount. For more information, email murphy@handleycenter.org or visit www.handleycenter.org.
