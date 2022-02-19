Registration is open for Spearfish Youth Baseball & Softball

SPEARFISH — It’s time to sign up for Spearfish Youth Baseball & Softball Association boys’ baseball and girls’ softball. Please visit www.sysba.net to register. The entry is $60-$80 and scholarships are available.
There are baseball leagues for ages 5-12: Tee Ball (5&6), A and AA Machine and Player Pitch (6-10), AAA Minors Player Pitch (8-12), and Majors (10-12). Must be registered at time of tryouts in late February or early March.
Registration is also open for girls’ softball leagues for ages 4-16: U6 (5-6), U8 (7&8), U10 (9&10), U12 (11&12), U14 (13&14) and U16 (15&16). Indoor Winter Workouts are currently underway. Visit the league website for more info.
Teams are forming now! Practices will begin soon with the season beginning in May. For more information, email INFO@SYBSA.NET or visit www.SYBSA.net.
Spearfish Youth Baseball & Softball Association is not-for-profit and provides young athletes the opportunity to play baseball or softball in a fun, yet competitive environment, with children of comparable ages, while teaching fundamentals and good sportsmanship.
