Registration is open for 2nd Annual Summer Trek on the Mickelson Trail

PIERRE — The deadline for early registration into the Second Annual Summer Trek is approaching.
Those registering before April 20 receive a jersey included with registration.
Bicyclists can sign up online at mickelsontrail.com.
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officials encourage bicyclists to register early to ensure spots in the Trek, which will be held June 14-16.
The ride is limited to 600 participants.
The supported ride highlights the George S. Mickelson Trail as it winds through the heart of the Black Hills, from Edgemont to Lead/Deadwood. The ride is open to everyone 14-years-old or older.
Riders on the Trek will cover the entire 109 miles of the trail over three days, from Tuesday, June 14, through Thursday, June 16.
Registration before April 20 with jersey is $200. Registration after April 20 is $250, but jersey is not available. The registration fee for the three-day ride includes day passes, shuttle service, refreshments, meal, and snacks during each day’s ride.
Riders are responsible for accommodations and mechanical support.
Pre-registration is required and may be completed online by visiting mickelsontrail.com and following the “Summer Trek” link.
The registration cutoff is May 1.
For more information on the Mickelson Trail or the three-day Summer Trek, visit mickelsontrail.com or contact the Black Hills Trails office at (605) 584-3896.
