Registration for Devils Tower Golf Classic now open

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State athletics has opened registration for its 2021 Devils Tower Yellow Jacket Golf Classic presented by White’s Canyon Motors.
The tournament is slated for August 13 at the Golf Club at Devils Tower and will be limited to the first 120 players. Registration is $150 per player and will include golfing in the 18-hole best ball tournament as well as golf cart and a tournament gift.
Starting format will be a shotgun start at 11:00. The golf classic will feature 60 two-person teams and all proceeds will benefit student-athlete scholarships at BHSU.
Two-person team registration can be done here and is requested by no later than Aug. 6. To register as an individual, or for questions, please contact Thayer Trenhaile at Thayer.Trenhaile@bhsu.edu.
