Region champs!

BELLE FOURCHE — The Spearfish Post 164 Teeners are Region 1 champs thanks to a 9-4 victory over Winner, Wednesday, in Belle Fourche.
“I told the kids we should come in here, win three games, and we did it,” said Parker Louks the Spearfish Teeners head coach. “The first day was a struggle, but hey, we bounced back. We made plays, pitched well, and did everything right.”
Louks said a key was when Spearfish got runners in scoring positions they took advantage of it.
“That’s a big thing. I told the kids that we had times where we weren’t getting runners on, putting the ball in play. If you put the ball in play you put the pressure on them, the pressure is never on us, and we did a good job of that today,” Louks said.
Winner got things going in the first inning plating two runs to lead 2-0.
Spearfish answered in the bottom of the first.
Will Scharf hit a double scoring Owen Bruner and Braden Ericks to tie the score at 2-2.
Brock Lewis reached on an error, allowing Scarf to score to put Spearfish on top. 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth Spearfish got its offense rolling again.
Aiden Meverden doubled, scoring Damon Brackel. Jack Branum singled, scoring Meverden. Scarf reached on an error, allowing Ericks to score
A single by Sean Sewell scored Branum to extend the Spearfish lead to 7-2.
Spearfish added a run in the fifth and one in the sixth to lead 9-2.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.