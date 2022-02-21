Region 8B girls’ BB tourney starts tonight

SPEARFISH — The 10-team Region 8B girls’ basketball tournament begins Monday, Feb. 21.
Two games are on the slate, with number 8 seed Tiospaye Topa (5-11) record) hosting ninth-seeded Takini (3-9). Seventh-seeded Bison (7-13) will host 10th seeded McIntosh (0-12).
The Tiospaye Topa vs. Takini winner will travel to top-seeded Faith (15-5) in a second-round game set for Tuesday, Feb. 22. Bison or McIntosh will visit second-seeded Timber Lake (12-8) in another Feb. 22 game.
Fourth-seeded Harding County (11-9 record) will host number 5 Newell (7-12) on Feb. 22. The other game pits third-seeded Wakpala (9-6) at home against number 6 Lemmon (6-14).
A pair of third-round games is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24. Matchups depend on the results of the Feb. 22 contests.
