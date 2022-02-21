Region 8A girls’ BB tourney begins Tuesday

SPEARFISH —Three games open the Region 8A tournament slate on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Second-seeded Belle Fourche (13-7 record) will host number 7 seed Lead-Deadwood (1-19) at Edwin Petranek Armory in Belle Fourche at 7 p.m.
Fourth-seeded Hill City (12-8) hosts the fifth seed Custer (11-9) at 7 p.m. from Hill City. The winner will travels to number 1 seed St. Thomas More (17-3) on Thursday, Feb. 24. St. Thomas More earned a first-round bye.
Rapid City Christian (13-7) brings the number 3 seed into its tournament opener against sixth-seeded Hot Springs (4-16). That game will be played on the Rapid City Christian
campus.
The Belle Fourche vs. Lead-Deadwood winner will play the Rapid City Christian-Hot Springs winner on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Winners of the Feb. 24 contests advance to the Class A SoDak 16 event.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.