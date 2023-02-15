Pictured, center, is Reese Jacobs with his parents, Rick and Brandi Jacobs, along with Josh Keszler, and his parents, Steve and Linda Keszler, following Jacobs win Friday, at the last home dual, tying Josh Kessler’s 207 career wins on Friday at the Sturgis Brown High School. Pioneer photo
STURGIS — One of the most soft spoken and humble wrestlers from Sturgis Brown High School reached a major milestone and cemented his legacy as a Sturgis Brown Scooper wrestler Friday, at the West Gym, in Sturgis.
Reese Jacobs, a Sturgis Brown senior wrestler, tied the school record with 207 career wins, with his win at the last home dual.
He shares the record with Josh Keszler, a Scoopers three-time state champion, who wrestled at Sturgis Brown from 2005 to 2010, and ended his career with a state championship title in 2010 setting the school record.
Keszler ended his career with a record of 207 wins and 11 losses.
Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s coach, said he couldn’t think of a better kid to see take this record over and lead this team.
“Reese is such a great teammate and competitor but at the same time such a humble and grateful individual,” said Abell. “He will go down as one of the greats in this programs history, and not just because of his accomplishments on the mat. I can’t explain how grateful I am to tell people I got to sit in his corner for six years.”
The record was tied at the final match of the dual against Spearfish on Friday when Jacobs won the match with a pin at the end of the first period.
“It has been a long time coming and I love this team, and probably one of the best teams I have been a part of, and I want to thank my coaches, family and teammates for helping through it all. To share this record with Josh Keszler, one of the best wrestlers to come out of Sturgis is a great feeling,” Jacobs said.
Keszler, the individual who had the record and is now tied by Jacobs said he is happy for Jacobs.
“I couldn’t be more happy with Reece (Jacobs) tying my record and was an honor to be part of the family as he was growing up,” said Keszler. “Reece is an amazing young man that deserve every bit of where he is standing right now.”
Jacobs was recognized for reaching the milestone and cementing his legacy as a Sturgis Brown Scooper wrestler.
He will be looking to add to the number of wins as he heads into regions this Staurday in Rapid City, and the state tournament coming up next week, also n Rapid City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.