1. Reese.jpg

Pictured, center, is Reese Jacobs with his parents, Rick and Brandi Jacobs, along with Josh Keszler, and his parents, Steve and Linda Keszler, following Jacobs win Friday, at the last home dual, tying Josh Kessler’s 207 career wins on Friday at the Sturgis Brown High School. Pioneer photo

by Tim Potts

STURGIS —  One of the most soft spoken and humble wrestlers from Sturgis Brown High School reached a major milestone and cemented his legacy as a Sturgis Brown Scooper wrestler Friday, at the West Gym, in Sturgis.  

Reese Jacobs, a Sturgis Brown senior wrestler, tied the school record with 207 career wins, with his win at the last home dual.  

