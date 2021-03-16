Record numbers anticipated for BH Nationals Wrestling Tourney

SPEARFISH — Almost 1,200 athletes have registered so far for this weekend’s Black Hills Nationals Wrestling Tournament, which is an all-time record.
Tournament Director Frank Pavich said entry numbers were just short of that mark as of Sunday night, with a few days still available to register.
“We’re getting entries from coast to coast, and everywhere in between,” Pavich said. “Even Gulf Coast. We’re getting some wrestlers in from Florida.”
The previous record was 1,040 entries, and Pavich said 2020 looked to be an excellent year before the COVID-19 pandemic began. This forced cancelation of the 2020 tournament.
Pavich said tournament officials honored everyone’s entry fees from 2020, with all athletes moved up in weight and age division for this year.
“Everybody’s excited for competition; they’re hungry to come,” Pavich said. He added eight wrestlers from Pueblo, Colo., would register on Monday.
Spearfish High School and Spearfish Middle School will host the 17th annual event on Friday and Saturday.
Weigh-ins for all divisions will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the Spearfish High School wrestling room.
Matches will take place at the Spearfish High School and Spearfish Middle School gyms.
The first session will begin at 3 p.m. Friday and feature Seniors, High School, Masters, and Girls’ divisions.
Saturday features two sessions, with the first running from 8 a.m. to noon. Wrestlers in the Tots, Midgets, and Schoolboy divisions will compete.
The second Saturday session begins at 1 p.m. and features wrestlers in the Bantams and Novice divisions.
Age divisions are determined by the wrestler’s age on the day of the tournament. The top eight placers in each division will receive a medal.
Wrestlers and coaches must have an AAU card. Visit www.aausports.org for more details.
Online registration is available through www.trackwrestling.com through Thursday, and costs $60.
Individuals may also register in person at the March 19 weigh-ins; the cost is $60. Pre-registration is recommended but not required.
Visit the www.bhnationals.com website to register or for more information.
Pavich said anticipation for this year’s event is greater because of what happened in 2020 with the pandemic.
Sites were moved to Spearfish schools from Black Hills State University for a couple of reasons.
Pavich said the university would not give a definite answer as far as being able to host.
He added this move allows the tournament to be separated into four different areas (high school gym, multipurpose gym, wrestling room, middle school gym) over two days, which allows for crowd dispersion.
Wrestlers will receive their awards and then depart once each division finishes.
Crowd dispersion is only one of the COVID-19 protocols in place for this year’s event.
Pavich said sanitizer would be available, and those wishing to wear masks may do so.
“We couldn’t do it without these folks,” Pavich said in describing the sponsors and volunteers. They include partnerships with AAU nationals, and technology with Track Wrestling.
Pay per view will be available with Live Ticket this year. A $15 fee will give viewers access to all eight mats, Pavich said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.