Rebekah Trimble new BF girls’ soccer head coach

BELLE FOURCHE — Rebekah Trimble is the new Belle Fourche girls’ head soccer coach.
She replaces Rob Creed, who resigned after the season in 2021.
Trimble is from Belle Fourche, and graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 2017.
She played four years of soccer for the Lady Broncs
Since graduation, Trimble has been an assistant coach for the girls’ varsity soccer program.
“I’ve been with girls since I graduated, volunteering and assisting, and I didn’t have the heart to leave them yet,” Trimble said.
Trimble said she has met with some of the team to let them know she is the new head coach, but not all of them.
This summer the Lady Broncs will be having open field times camps.
“We are going to have open field dates for them, once a week. We are hoping to get some camp plans for the end of June,” Trimble said.
Trimble said there will only be a few changes to the way the team has done things the past few years.
“I think we just need to work on some respect, and then go from there. We will also do a few formation changes,” said Trimble. “We’ve got a lot of new girls and I hope the numbers will grow and that will help with their stamina and get more sub rotations going.”
Trimble said she hasn’t seen too many differences between being and being a head coach so far.
“Its been fun because I got to see them play indoor and see them as players, and I got to know them a little bit more individually, which was nice,” Trimble said.
