LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood High School wrestling team lost a wrestling dual to Rapid City Stevens, 63-15, Tuesday night, in Lead.
“A few of our wrestlers really showed up and beat some tougher guys,” said Oliver Renner, the Golddiggers head wrestling coach. “We need to work a little harder in the gym, and work on offensive wrestling more, instead of defensive wrestling.”
Results from Tuesday’s dual follows.
Girls’
106 pounds: Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens) won by pinfall over Nevaeh Foster (Lead-Deadwood)
120 pounds: Shelbie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens) won by pinfall over Janie Fredericksen (Lead-Deadwood)
Boys’
106 pounds: Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) won by majority decision (10-2) over Tanner Millard (Lead-Deadwood)
113 pounds: Jacob Williams (Rapid City Stevens) won by pinfall over Drew Janke (Lead-Deadwood)
120 pounds: Aiden Callahan (Rapid City Stevens) won by pinfall over Myka Fitzgerals (Lead-Deadwood)
126 pounds: Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) won by pinfall over Mekhi Hayes (Lead-Deadwood) (Fall 5:43)
138 pounds: Tristen Fierbach (Lead-Deadwood) won by decision (4-3) over Talan Lunders (Rapid City Stevens)
145 pounds: Brody Thompson (Rapid City Stevens) won by pinfall over Isaac Foster (Lead-Deadwood)
152 pounds: Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) won by pinfall over Connor Beckman (Rapid City Stevens)
160 pounds: Landon Mitsos (Rapid City Stevens) over Ethan Hess (Lead-Deadwood) (TF 15-0 4:55)
170 pounds: Taylor Tryon (Rapid City Stevens) won by forfeit.
182 pounds: Cooper Myers (Rapid City Stevens) won by forfeit.
220 pounds: Ayden Schoeberl (Rapid City Stevens) won by forfeit.
285 pounds: Dominic Rubio (Rapid City Stevens) won by forfeit.
285 pounds: Dylan Meade (Lead-Deadwood) over Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) (Fall 0:28)
Exhibition
120 pounds: Reed Meyer (Rapid City Stevens) over Luke Harris (Lead-Deadwood) (Fall 0:53)
120 pounds: Teagen Smith (Rapid City Stevens) over Steven Buchholz (Lead-Deadwood) (Fall 1:10).
Lead-Deadwood competes at the Black Hills Conference Tournament Saturday, in Box Elder.
