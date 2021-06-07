RC Rush concludes season

ALLEN, Texas — The Rapid City Rush dropped a pair of ECHL hockey games to the Allen Americans as the season came to an end.
Allen posted a 5-2 win on Friday, June 4 and followed that with a 4-0 victory on Saturday, June 5.
Allen 5, Rapid City 2 (Fri.)
The Americans built a 5-0 lead after two periods.
Scott Conway’s goal put Allen ahead 1-0 in the first period. Terrance Amorosa, Corey Mackin, Josh Lammon, and Conway (power play) highlighted Allen’s four-goal second period.
Peter Quenneville and Tyson Empey scored Rapid City’s goals in the third period.
The Rush finished zero for three on the power play; Allen went one for three. Allen outshot Rapid City 38-30.
David Tendeck made 15 saves but took the goaltending loss for Rapid City. Allen’s C.J. Motte finished with 28 saves.
Allen 4, Rapid City 0 (Sat.)
Corey Mackin’s goal put the Americans ahead 1-0 in the first period.
Chad Butcher and Kris Myllari added second-period tallies as Allen went ahead 3-0. Kelly Bent scored in the third period for the final.
Rapid City finished zero for two on the power play, with Allen going zero for one. The Rush claimed a 33-27 shots advantage.
Brad Barone made 23 saves but took the goaltending loss for Rapid City. Allen’s Jake Paterson made 33 saves.
Rapid City (32 wins, 35 losses, three overtime losses, one shootout loss, 68 points) finished seventh in the Western Conference based on its 0.479 points percentage.
Rapid City received the ECHL hockey League’s Best Ice Award last week. Coaches from the teams voted on the award that also takes building temperature and surrounding dasher board system into consideration.
