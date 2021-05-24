RC Rush battles Indy Fuel

RAPID CITY — The Rapid City Rush won one of three games in its ECHL hockey weekend home series against the Indy Fuel.
Rapid City earned a 3-2 victory in Friday’s opener. Indy claimed a 3-2 win on Saturday and followed that with a 5-0 triumph Sunday.
Rapid City 3, Indy 2 (Fri.)
Matt Marcinew’s goal gave Indy a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Rapid City forged a 1-1, second-period tie on a Tyler Coulter goal. Dmitry Osipov put the Fuel ahead 2-1 in the second, but John Albert scored with just under two minutes left in the period as the Rush forged a 2-2 tie.
Tyson Empey’s goal with 1 minute 58 seconds left in the game provided Rapid City with the winning margin.
The Rush finished zero for four on the power play; Indy went zero for 2. Indy outshot Rapid City 31-18.
David Tendeck stopped 29 shots and got the goaltending win for Rapid City. His Indy counterpart, Sean Romeo, finished with 15 saves.
Indy 3, Rapid City 2 (Sat.)
Spencer Watson gave Indy a 1-0 lead two minutes into the game. Cedric Montminy scored three minutes later as the Rush forged a 1-1 tie.
Rapid City used Eric Israel’s goal to claim a 2-1 lead in the second period.
The Fuel used goals by Watson and Matt Marcinew in the third period for the win. Marcinew’s goal came with 1 minute 54 seconds remaining.
Rapid City went zero for five on the power play; Indy finished two for seven. The Fuel claimed a 24-21 shots advantage.
Rush goaltender David Tendeck made 21 saves but took the loss. Indy’s Billy Christopoulos stopped 19 shots.
Indy 5, Rapid City 0 (Sun.)
The Fuel used goals by Tommy Apap and Cedric Lacroix to build a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Indy put the game out of reach by scoring a trio of third-period goals. Dmitry Osipov, Lacroix, and Matt Marcinew did the honors.
Rapid City was zero for four on the power play, and Indy finished zero for three. The Fuel outshot Rapid City 36-18.
Rush starting goaltender Adam Carlson made nine saves and took the loss. Brad Barone entered the game and finished with 22 saves. Indy goaltender Billy Christopoulos stopped all 18 shots he faced.
Rapid City begins a three-game home series against the Allen Americans starting Friday, May 28. Faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m. from the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.