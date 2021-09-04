STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper girls’ soccer team lost to an aggressive Rapid City Central Cobblers’ squad, losing 5-0 Thursday at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.
“We did some good things here tonight that we can build on, and I hope the ladies don’t put their heads down. They just need to keep fighting and working hard,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown’s head coach.
The Cobblers were led in scoring by Keyera Harmon, a senior, who scored four of the team’s five goals.
Fitzpatrick talked about his goalies and the work they did, blocking 10 shots in the first half and nine in the second half.
“We had an unbelievable save on the penalty kick, and I applaud our keeper, Mikayla Kullbom, for that. She did a great job, and so did Braelynn Moser in the first half,” Fitzpatrick said. “Rapid City Central has a well-rounded team with 14 seniors, and a couple girls that are just outstanding athletes that can control the ball, the pace of play, and are really dynamic players.”
Rapid City Central scored on four set pieces, and that is an area that is something Fitzpatrick said Sturgis Brown will be working on in practice this coming week.
The Cobblers are now 6-1 on the season and will face Rapid City Stevens on Sept. 9, at Sioux Park.
Sturgis Brown is now 2-4 on the season, and will Rapid City Stevens at 9 a.m. today, at Sioux Park in Rapid City.
