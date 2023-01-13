STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ basketball team fell to the Rapid City Christian Comets 74-60, Tuesday in Sturgis.
“They really shot it well, and we knew that coming in, we just did not get locked into our guy enough, they have a lot of weapons, they can shoot it on the perimeter and if you don’t get back in transition they will make you pay and that is what happened,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “I was a little disappointed in our defense. We are better than that, and we have shown that this year every game until now. Offensively I think we finally got out of our funk a little bit.”
Tyan Buus opened the scoring for the game with a 3-pointer and a field goal, giving the Scoopers a quick 5-0 lead.
The score was tied at 11-11 with three minutes left in the quarter, when the Comets added five points to lead 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Sturgis Brown’s Dysen Peterson lit up the score board with 10 points in the second quarter, and Jake Vliem added four points, but Rapid City Christian added 17 points to give the Comets a 33-25 lead at the half.
Ryan Heinert, Buus, and Peterson went on a 10-point run in the final two minutes of the third quarter, cutting the Comets lead too 49-45, heading into the fourth quarter
The Comets opened the fourth quarter with an eight point run and the Scoopers just couldn’t close the gap, the Comets get the win, 74-60.
The Scoopers shot 15 of 28 field goals for 54% shooting and 46% for free throws.
Sturgis Brown had four players in double digits. Peterson with 16 points, Vliem 15 points, and Heinert and Tyan Buus with 10 points each.
The Scoopers had 25 rebounds, 12 turnovers and 16 fouls.
“Dysen (Peterson) can shoot the ball pretty well and he has proven that he can and it was nice to see and I was pleased and happy for him. We adjusted our line up in the third quarter and made a run and Dysen and Jake (Vleim) did a nice job.,” said Buus. “I was ex cited to have four players in double figures and we needed that, we have to do it together and it is a work in progress and they want to do it, and they are working hard.”
Rapid City Christian was led in scoring by Sam Fischer with 17 points, Simon Kieffer and Benson Kieffer both with 15 points, and Elijah Hoyt finished with 13 points.
Rapid City Christian shot 17 of 35 from the field for 49% from the field, 16 of 23 free throws for 70% and had 37 rebounds and 12 turnovers.
Kyle Courtney, Rapid City Christian ‘s coach was pleased with the team effort.
“It was a good team effort, we had guys come in off of the bench, Hayden Wozna that really contributed, Wyatt Batie had some really good minutes, and Wes Schlabach always plays well, and it was great to see that balance, and Simon Kieffer had a nice game,” said Courtney.
Hoyt scored 12 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.
“Elijah (Hoyt) struggled a little bit to get going tonight, but he really stepped up as a senior should, ran the floor and hit some key shots, and that is what we expect from him,” Courtney said.
The Comets are now undefeated on the season with an 8-0 record.
“The thing about these kids is they love to win and they are hard workers, I want to give a lot of credit to Coach Buus tonight. “They came ready to go and they gave us everything we could handle, they hit some big threes, and every time we thought we had a lead they would come back and Sturgis Brown played really well,” said Courtney.
The Scoopers are back in action on Friday when they host the Rapid City Central Cobblers.
