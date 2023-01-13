2. boys bb.jpg

Sturgis Brown’s Jake Vliem pops up a shot in the paint over Rapid City Christian’s Julius Frog Tuesday in Sturgis, The Comets defeated the Scoopers 74-60. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

 STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ basketball team fell to the Rapid City Christian Comets 74-60, Tuesday in Sturgis.

“They really shot it well, and we knew that coming in, we just did not get locked into our guy enough, they have a lot of weapons, they can shoot it on the perimeter and if you don’t get back in transition they will make you pay and that is what happened,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “I was a little disappointed in our defense. We are better than that, and we have shown that this year every game until now. Offensively I think we finally got out of our funk a little bit.”

