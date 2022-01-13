RC Christian defeats Sturgis Brown 38-33

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team lost a defensive battle, 38-33, to the Rapid City Christian Comets Tuesday at Hart Ranch, in Rapid City.
The Scoopers led only one time during the game, 5-2, and then the Comets took the lead for the balance of the game and held on for the win, 38-35.
“I think the biggest thing is that we had some tough empty possessions, where we defended well, and then we would come down, get a good look, or miss a shot or a layup, but empty possessions late in the game hurt us,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head basketball coach. “Sometimes we would attack and had some open guys but we got to get our head up and see those things and it is all part of developing and learning.”
The Comets led at the end of the first quarter 8-6, and took an 18-11 lead into intermission.
Both teams scored 14 points in the third, leaving the score at the end of three 32-25, in favor of the Comets.
Sturis Brown’s Tyan Buus hit two 3-pointers in the fourth and but the Comets won by the final score 38-33.
“You have to credit Sturgis, they played hard, they are physical and Coach Buus does a great job getting his kids to get after it defensively,” said Kyle Courtney, Rapid City Christian’ head basketball coach. “On our end, we did not handle their aggressive pressure at half court well, a little disappointed in our guards and how we responded to that, they rattled us. It was pretty ugly basketball, but it was good to come out on top.”
Buus said his team fought hard.
“I thought our kids fought hard, Rapid City Christian plays hard and in order to stay with them you have to play as hard as they do and I thought we did, but we just didn’t execute as well down the stretch and that also hurt us, and we have a hard time scoring at times, Buus said.”
The Scoopers played from behind nearly the entire game and when they did claw back from ten point deficits several times they just couldn’t get the lead, with it being as close as 35-33 with 29 seconds left in the game.
“We just made some poor decisions,” said Buus. When it was close we gave up an offensive board, missed two layups, really a time where we could have got back into it and maybe take the lead, but we just have to be smarter, you can’t question their effort, they work so hard, and are good kids, but we just have to be smarter.”
Rapid City Christian had eight players score in the game.
“We do have some balance, we have a guys come off the bench and score, especially in a game like tonight when we didn’t get anyone going and Benson Kieffer, came in and score a bucket at the end and we needed that and I was pleased with that,” Courtney said.
The Scoopers will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Rapid City to take on the Rapid City Cobblers.
