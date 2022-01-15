RC Central Cobblers gets by Sturgis Brown Scoopers 47-38

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team got off to a slow start and lost to Rapid City Central 47-38, Thursday, at the Naasz gym in Rapid City.
“We got off to a slow start offensively in the first quarter. Our guys did a nice job clawing their way back in the second quarter with solid defense and smart offense,” said Pat Cass, Sturgis Brown’s assistant basketball coach.
Both teams started slow with the Scoopers only points in the first quarter was four free throws, while the Cobblers scored nine points to lead 9-4 after the first eight minutes of play.
The Scoopers fought back and a field goal by Jake Vliem tied up the game at 14-14. Sturgis Brown outscored Rapid City Central 13-9, leaving the score at half time, 18-17, in favor of the Cobblers.
“The third quarter was back and forth but Central just seemed to make the plays when they needed while we were just a step slow at times,” said Cass. “In the fourth quarter we hung in there and kept the score close, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way a couple times when we needed it to and Central did a nice job closing out the game.”
The Scoopers took the led 23-18 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. The Cobblers went on an 11-0 run and led 33-29 after three quarters of play.
The Scoopers were down by one point early in the fourth quarter, but the Cobblers pulled away at the end to win 47-38.
The leading scorer for the Sturgis Brown was was Jake Vliem, Dysen Peterson and Owen Cass, all with seven points each.
Sturgis Brown shot 12 of 27 for 44%, free throws improved to 11 of 14 for 73% and seven turnovers.
The Cobblers were led in scoring by Wyatt Anderson with 17 points, followed by Cooper Totten with 13 points.
The Scoopers fall to 1-9 on the season and will host the Mitchell Kernels’ Jan. 21 at the West gym, in Sturgis.
