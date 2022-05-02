Rapid City Rush wins series to advance to Round 2

ALLEN, Texas — The Rapid City Rush defeated the Allen Americans four games to one to reach the second round of the ECHL hockey playoffs.
Rapid City downed Allen 4-1 in Game Four played Friday in Allen. The Rush then ended the series Saturday by earning a 6-3 victory in Game Five.
Friday
Rapid City scored the final four goals to erase an early 1-0 deficit.
Ben Carroll scored 6 ½ minutes into the game to put the Americans ahead 1-0. Rapid City tied the score four minutes later on a Calder Brooks goal, with the score tied 1-1 after one period.
A Keegan Iverson goal five minutes into the second period gave the Rush a 2-1 advantage.
Logan Nelson and Avery Peterson scored goals eight minutes apart in the third period for Rapid City. Peterson’s tally gave the Rush a 4-1 advantage with seven minutes to go.
Rapid City claimed a 36-32 shots advantage over Allen. The Rush finished zero for six on the power play, with Allen going zero for five.
Lukas Parik made 31 saves in earning the goaltending win for the Rush. His Allen counterpart, Luke Peressini, finished with 32 saves.
Saturday
The Rush scored three goals in the final 2 minutes 11 seconds to snap a 3-3 tie.
Chad Butcher put Allen ahead 1-0 in the first period. The margin reached 2-0 on Kris Myllari’s power-play goal five minutes in the second period.
Rapid City cut the margin to 2-1 when Colton Leiter scored in the second period. Stephen Baylis and Logan Nelson added goals early in the third period as the Rush led 3-2. Nelson’s goal was on the power play.
Allen forged a 3-3 tie on Colby McAuley’s goal midway through the third.
Gabriel Chabot’s goal put the Rush ahead 4-3. Calder Brooks and Max Coatta added empty-net goals to seal the Rapid City win.
Rapid City outshot Allen 36-28. The Rush went one for four on the power play; Allen was one for seven.
Lukas Parik stopped 25 shots to claim the goaltending win for Rapid City. Allen’s Francis Marotte made 30 saves.
Rapid City will now play the winner of the other Mountain Division playoff series between the Utah Grizzlies and Tulsa Oilers. Utah leads that best-of-seven series three games to two.
Game Six is set for Monday, May 2, in West Valley City, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.