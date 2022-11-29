Pioneer Staff Reports
RAPID CITY — Rapid City and Kansas City split two games of an ECHL hockey weekend series at The Monument Ice Arena.
Kansas City earned a 4-3 victory on Friday. The home standing Rush responded with a 7-5 win on Saturday.
Recaps follow.
Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3
Carter Robertson’s goal gave the Rush a 1-0 lead to end the first period.
The visiting Mavericks forged a 1-1, second-period tie on a Luke Morgan goal. Rapid City’s Rory Kerins and Kansas City’s Tristan Mullin alternated scores as the second period ended in a 2-2 tie.
Cole Coskey netted a power-play goal in the third period to put Kansas City ahead 3-2. Simon Lavigne scored on a power play with three minutes left as the Rush forged a 3-3 tie.
Kansas City grabbed a 4-3 lead on Jeremy McKenna’s goal with 1 minute 50 seconds remaining. That stood as the final margin.
Rapid City outshot Kansas City 44-29. The Rush finished one for five on the power play, with Kansas City going one for three.
Adam Carlson made 25 saves but took the goaltending loss for Rapid City. His Kansas City counterpart, Shane Starrett, stopped 41 shots.
Rapid City 7, Kansas City 5
The Rush scored all of its goals in the final two periods to erase a 2-0 deficit.
Cole Coskey and Loren Ulett scored in the first period as Kansas City took a 2-0 lead.
Calder Brooks, Alex Aleardi, Matt Marcinew, and Brett Gravelle scored during an 11-minute stretch to put Rapid City ahead 4-2 in the second period. Nick Pastujov’s power-play goal brought the Mavericks to within 4-3 as the period ended.
Marcinew collected a pair of third-period goals as the Rush extended its edge to 6-3. His second goal came on the power play.
Jeremy McKenna’s two goals brought Kansas City to within 6-5. Logan Nelson’s empty-net goal with 35 seconds left secured the 7-5 win for Rapid City.
The Rush outshot Kansas City by a 40-33 margin. Rapid City finished one for one on the power play; the Mavericks went one for three.
Rapid City goaltender Daniil Chechelev made 28 saves and notched the win.
Kansas City’s Shane Starrett stopped 33 shots.
The Rush will take an 8-8 record into this weekend’s road series against the Allen Americans. Game one is set for 6:05 p.m. Friday, in Rapid City.
