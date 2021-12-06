Rapid City Rush splits pair of weekend contests

ALLEN, Texas — The Rapid City Rush split a pair of ECHL hockey games over the weekend.
Rapid City dropped a 4-2 road decision to the Tulsa Oilers in Friday, Dec. 3. The Rush visited Allen on Sunday, Dec. 5 and came out on top by a 4-1 score.
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 2 (Friday)
The Oilers scored the first three goals en route to the victory.
Alex Kromm scored 5 ½ minutes into the game as Tulsa claimed a 1-0 lead.
Jimmy Soper’s goal three minutes into the second period increased the Oilers’ advantage to 2-0. Teammate Dylan Sadowy scored a short-handed goal less than three minutes later for a 3-0 lead.
Rapid City got on the scoreboard in the third period on a Quinn Wichers goal with just over 11 minutes left. Stephen Baylis’ goal with 1 minute 51 seconds left brought the Rush to within 3-2.
Kromm scored into an empty net with 45 seconds left to secure Tulsa’s 4-2 win.
Rapid City outshot Tulsa by a 34-29 margin. The Rush finished zero for six on the power play; Tulsa went zero for five.
Rush goaltender Lukas Parik made 25 saves but took the loss. His Tulsa counterpart, Kai Edmonds, stopped 32 shots.
Rapid City 4, Allen 1 (Sunday)
The Rush scored the final three goals to snap a 1-1 tie.
Colton Leiter’s goal just 2 1/2 minutes into the second period staked Rapid City to a 1-0 lead. Allen tied the score on Eric Roy’s goal with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the period.
Rapid City edged ahead 2-1 later in the second period on a Stephen Baylis goal. Brett Gravelle scored exactly one minute later as the Rush’s advantage grew to 3-1 at period’s end.
Logan Nelson’s goal with 1 1/2 minutes remaining sealed the 4-1 win for Rapid City.
Allen outshot Rapid City 37-24. The Rush finished one for four on the power play, with Allen going one for seven.
Goaltender David Tendeck made 36 saves and got the win for Rapid City. Allen’s Francis Marotte stopped 20 shots but took the loss.
Rapid City will host the Kansas City Mavericks for a three-game series later this week.
Games are set for Wednesday, Dec. 8; Friday, Dec. 10; and Saturday, Dec. 11. Start times all three days are at 7:05 p.m. from the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center ice arena.
