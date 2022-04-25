Rapid City Rush splits first 2 ECHL hockey playoff games

RAPID CITY — Rapid City and Allen split the first two games of their ECHL hockey best-of-seven Mountain Division playoff series played last weekend at The Monument Ice Arena.
The second-seeded Rapid City Rush earned a 3-2 victory in Friday’s opener. Allen’s Americans, the number 3 seed, responded with a 4-3 overtime win Saturday in the second game.
Recaps follow.
Friday
Rapid City took a 1-0 lead on an Avery Peterson goal just 91 seconds into the game. Chad Costello added a goal roughly seven minutes later as Allen forged a 1-1 tie.
Second-period scoring began on a Max Coatta goal six minutes in, putting the Rush ahead 2-1. Allen’s Chad Butcher pulled the Americans into a 2-2 tie 1 minute 42 seconds later.
Brett Gravelle scored with 4 minutes 26 seconds left in the third period to put the Rush ahead 3-2. Allen could not score a tying goal.
Rapid City outshot Allen by a 42-34 score. The Rush finished zero for three on the power play; Allen went zero for two.
Rush goaltender Lukas Parik stopped 32 shots en route to win. His Allen counterpart, Luke Peressini, finished with 39 saves.
Saturday
Ben Carroll scored with 6 minutes 36 seconds left in overtime to propel Allen to the win.
The Americans took a 1-0, first-period lead on Colby McAuley’s goal three minutes into the game. Gabriel Chabot’s power-play goal less than two minutes later helped the Rush forge a 1-1 tie.
Allen claimed a 2-1 lead in the third period when Chad Costello scored. Chabot recorded his second goal of the game 2 ½ minutes later as Rapid City tied matters at two.
Max Coatta’s goal with 7 minutes 42 seconds left in regulation put the Rush ahead 3-2. Branden Troock scored with two minutes to go in regulation, pulling Allen into a 3-3 tie and setting the stage for overtime.
Rapid City shot 63 times, with Allen recording 31 shots. The Rush finished one for eight on the power play; the Americans finished zero for three.
Parik collected 27 saves but took the goaltending loss for Rapid City. Allen goaltender Luke Peressini stopped 60 shots.
Allen will host the next three games of this series.
Game Three is set for Tuesday. The fourth game will be played Friday; Game Five is slated for Saturday. All three games will begin at 6:05 p.m.
The Rapid City-Allen playoff series is one of two being played in the Mountain Division.
Top-seeded Utah defeated the number 4 seed Tulsa Oilers 6-3 in that series opener played Friday night in West Valley City, Utah. Tulsa evened the series on Saturday by defeating the Grizzlies 5-3.
