Rapid City Rush ends weekend series in Idaho Pioneer Staff Reports Nov 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOISE, Idaho — The Rapid City Rush finished 0-2 in its ECHL hockey weekend series against the Idaho Steelheads.Idaho won Friday’s opener 4-1 and emerged with a 5-0 victory in Saturday’s nightcap.Recaps follow.FridayIdaho collected three goals in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie.Jon Martin’s first-period goal staked Rapid City to a 1-0 edge. Patrick Kudla’s tally in the frame’s final minute lifted the Steelheads into a 1-1 tie.Janis Svanenbergs, Jade Miller, and Zach Walker scored Idaho’s third-period goals to account for the final margin. Walker’s short-handed goal was put into an empty net.The Steelheads outshot the Rush 42-28. Both teams finished zero for seven on the power play.Rapid City goaltender Daniil Chechelev made 38 saves but took the loss. His Steelheads’ counterpart, Jake Kupsky, stopped 27 shots.SaturdayThe Steelheads scored once in the second period and four times in the third.Willie Knierim gave Idaho a 1-0 lead in the second.Ryan Dmowski (twice), Zach Walker, and Matt Register entered the scoring column for the Steelheads in the third period. Dmowski’s first goal, and Register’s goal, occurred on the power play.Idaho claimed a 32-27 shots advantage. Rapid City finished zero for two on the power play, with the Steelheads going two for five.Adam Carlson made 27 saves but took the goaltending loss for Rapid City. Idaho’s Jake Kupsky stopped all 27 shots he faced. The Rush fell to 2-5 on the season with four standings points.Rapid City and Idaho will play each other in Rapid City this week. The first contest of a three-game series begins on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Idaho Steelheads Rapid City Idaho Third Period Rush Sport Baseball Goal Series × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGillette man pleads not guilty to vehicular battery in alleged DUI accidentMillie Bobby Brown has an 'adult relationship' with Henry CavillCity grounds rocket ship at Evans ParkKanye West ‘threatened with institutionalisation by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak’LaRue MeyerSpearfish PeeWee Rams Super Bowl-boundMarlys RedingerSandstone open at Colorado Blvd.Drought conditions expected to continue this winter with dry snow weather outlookIoan Gruffudd’s MS sufferer girlfriend Bianca Wallace reveals ‘droopy left eye and cheek’ Images CommentedLawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes (1)Dr. Joan K. Irwin (1)Robert and Roberta Noel (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.