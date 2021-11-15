Rapid City Rush ends home series against Idaho

RAPID CITY — The Rapid City Rush and Idaho Steelheads split the final two games of a three-game ECHL hockey series at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
Play started Wednesday, Nov. 10, when Idaho posted a 4-1 victory. Rapid City emerged with a 4-2 win Friday, Nov. 12, but Idaho responded with a 3-0 triumph on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Recaps of the Friday and Saturday games follow.
Rapid City 4, Idaho 2 (Fri.)
The Rush scored the final four goals to erase a 2-0, first-period deficit.
Will Merchant’s goal staked Idaho to a 1-0 lead. Zach Andrusiak added a power-play tally as the Steelheads went ahead 2-0.
Chase Harrison put Rapid City on the scoreboard 2 1/2 minutes into the second period. Max Coatta’s goal 5 1/2 minutes later pulled the Rush into a 2-2 tie when the period ended.
Coatta’s power-play goal with 8 minutes 23 seconds remaining in the third period put Rapid City ahead 3-2. He scored into an empty net with 35 seconds left for the final 4-2 margin.
Idaho outshot Rapid City by a 27-25 margin. The Rush finished one for two on the power play, with the Steelheads going one for six.
Rapid City goaltender Lukas Parik stopped 25 shots and earned the win. Idaho starter Matt Jurusik collected 21 saves but took the loss.
Idaho 3, Rapid City 0 (Sat.)
Steelheads’ goaltender Jake Kupsky stopped all 14 shots he faced in recording the shutout.
Idaho tallied a goal in each period. Colton Kehler scored in the first period, with Chase Zieky doing so in the second period. Clint Filbrant added an empty-net goal in the third.
The Steelheads recorded 38 shots on goal but finished zero for four on the power play. Rapid City was zero for one with the man advantage.
Rush goaltender David Tendeck finished with 35 saves.
Rapid City (3 wins, 5 regulation losses, 1 overtime loss, 7 standings points) will host the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of this week.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.