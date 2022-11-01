Pioneer Staff Reports
RAPID CITY — Rapid City and Kansas City split a two-game ECHL hockey series held Friday and Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.
RAPID CITY — Rapid City and Kansas City split a two-game ECHL hockey series held Friday and Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.
The home standing Rush earned a 6-4 victory on Friday. Kansas City’s Mavericks responded with a 3-0 win on Saturday.
Recaps follow.
Friday
A four-goal second period enabled Rapid City to take the lead for good.
Kansas City led 2-1 after the first period. Pascal Laberge and Nick Pastujov sandwiched goals around a tally by Rapid City’s Jon Martin.
Rory Kerins, Matt Marcinew, Max Coatta, and Logan Nelson scored in the second period as the Rush moved ahead 5-2. Marcinew’s goal came on the power play.
Kansas City sliced the margin to 5-4 in the third period on Tristan Mullin’s even-strength goal and Jake Jaremko’s power-play tally.
Marcinew scored into an empty net with 1 minute 10 seconds left to secure the win for Rapid City.
The Mavericks outshot Rapid City 37-30. Rapid City finished one for three on the power play; Kansas City went one for five.
Rush goaltender Daniil Chechelev stopped 33 shots and earned the victory. Kansas City goaltenders Dillon Kelley and Shane Starrett combined for 24 saves, with Kelley taking the loss.
Saturday
A two-goal first period gave the Mavericks all the cushion they would need.
Tristan Mullin and Nick Pastujov scored to give Kansas City its 2-0 edge. Pastujov’s tally occurred on the power play.
Pastujov secured the win as he scored into
an empty net with 1 minute 6 seconds remaining in the game.
Kansas City claimed a 26-18 shots advantage. The Mavericks finished one for three on the power play; Rapid City went zero for three.
Adam Carlson made 23 saves but took the goaltending loss for Rapid City.
His Kansas City counterpart, Shane Starrett, stopped all 18 shots he faced.
Rapid City (2-2) will visit the Idaho Steelheads for a three-game series this week. Games are set for 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
