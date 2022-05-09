Rapid City Rush down 2-0 in second-round playoff series

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Rapid City Rush trails the Utah Grizzlies two games to zero as the teams’ best-of-seven ECHL hockey playoff series switches sites.
Utah earned a 5-1 victory in the series opener Friday night. The Grizzlies, top-seeded in the Mountain Division, won Saturday’s Game Two by a 5-4 count.
Recaps follow.
Friday
Utah grabbed 1-0 lead on a Kyle Betts goal just 19 seconds after the opening faceoff. Nate Clurman scored eight minutes later to put the Grizzlies ahead 2-0 after the first period.
Tarun Fizer’s goal extended the Utah lead to 3-0 with 12 minutes remaining in the second period. Logan Nelson’s goal 1 ½ minutes later brought the Rush to within 3-1.
The Grizzlies used a goal by Charle-Edouard D’Astous with 2 ½ minutes remaining in the second period to open a 4-1 advantage at the break.
Dylan Fitze scored on the power play with eight minutes left in the game to give the Grizzlies their 5-1 win.
Utah outshot Rapid City by a 36-34 margin. The Grizzlies finished one for three on the power play; Rapid City went zero for seven.
Lukas Parik made 31 saves but took the goaltending loss for Rapid City. Utah’s Trent Miner finished with 33 saves.
Saturday
Charle-Edouard D’Astous scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left to lift Utah to the win.
A Colton Leiter power-play goal 2 1/2 minutes into the game put Rapid City ahead 1-0. D’Astous scored on a power play with four minutes left as Utah forged a 1-1 tie at the break.
The Rush claimed a 3-1 lead in the second period on two Avery Peterson power-play goals. That second tally came with about three minutes left.
Utah cut the margin to 3-2 in the third period on a Dylan Fitze goal. Stephen Baylis countered for Rapid City on the power play as the visitors stayed ahead 4-2.
Fitze scored with just under six minutes left as the Grizzlies cut the margin to 4-3. Nick Henry’s power-play goal with 43 seconds left pulled Utah into a 4-4 tie and set the stage for the final seconds.
Rapid City outshot Utah 42-41, with the teams combining for seven power-play goals. The Rush went four for six on the man advantage; Utah was three for seven.
Rush goaltender Lukas Parik stopped 36 shots but took the loss. His Utah counterpart, Trent Miner, finished with 38 saves.
Rapid City will host the next three games.
Game Three is slated for Monday, May 9. The fourth game will be played Tuesday, May 10.
If a fifth game is needed, that will be played Wednesday, May 11.
All three games have a faceoff time of 7:05 p.m.
Toledo defeated Wheeling 5-2 on Saturday to take a two-games-to-zero series lead in the Central Division playoff final.Reading claimed a 7-3 win over Newfoundland on Saturday to lead the North Division playoff final one game to zero.
Florida holds a two-games-to-zero lead over Jacksonville in the South Division final after earning a 5-3 victory on Saturday night.
