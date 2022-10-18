Cross country teams from Spearfish and Sturgis Brown, competed at the Best of the West Cross countey meet Thursday in Rapid City. Pictured right, Ty Petrocco; Sturgis Brown, and Paul Hourigan; Spearfish, battle for position during the race. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
RAPID CITY — Area cross country teams participated in the ‘Best of the West’ cross country race Thursday, at the Executive Golf Course in Rapid City.
The Sturgis Brown boys’tea, won the meet with 33 points, followed by Rapid City Central, and Spearfish in third with 91.
The Lady Scoopers team also won top honors in the girls’ team standings with a score of 28 points, and Spearfish finished in fourth place.
“Both teams looked pretty good, it is a smaller field with just double A runners, and not everyone run all of their team, people are at different points and getting ready for state. We didn’t cut back this week in practice, and the kids knew that and they competed very well,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “A couple of our kids had the best race of the season, Beck Bruch, raced very well and Morgan Papenfuss, and Deron Graf, all stuck out.”
Proefrock talked about team goals for Saturday’s state Classs AAmeet in Huron.
“Our goal for both boys and girls is to get on the podium, and that is realistic. There are a lot of teams competing for that spot, so if we compete as we did today, we will be on the awards stand,” Proefrock said.
Andy VanDeest, Spearfish’s cross country coach said he brought some of his younger runners today and some of his varsity runners did not compete at this meet.
“We brought some new kids up as they wanted to run a 5K and see how it went, they have been looking good all year and so we will see how they do and see if they want to keep run
ning and hopefully they all stick with it,” said VanDeest.
He shared his thoughts on Saturday’s state meet.
“We are at that point in the season that we are just trying to give the kids confidence, get their legs feeling good and sharp,” said VanDeest. “We are trying to figure out our top seven on the boys side and today gave us a little clarity on that side.We are just trying to get everyone healthy, and we hope that next week will pan out and be a good one for us.”
Paul Hourigan, a Spearfish senior cross country runner, talked about his last regular season race.
“Today, I felt pretty good. I had a bad side ache but overall it was a great day. I beat another teammate that usually beats me,” said Hourigan. “This is the first time I ran this course and I like it.
Hourigan talked about his expectations for the state meet.
“I hope to break 17 minutes and hope for 16 minutes 45 seconds,” he said
Deron Graf, a Sturgis senior, placed third overall in a time of 17 minutes, two seconds, and he talked about his last race before the state tournament.
“I felt alright, it is kind of weird that it is my last race, but it does feel pretty good,” said Graf. “At state I am hoping to hold on to what I had last year. The competition has got a lot better and so I think as a team we are looking pretty good. Most of our guys are feeling pretty good about it and I am hopeful we will do pretty well.”
Brinna Sheldon, was the first Scooper to cross the finish line with a time of 20 minutes, 25 seconds, for a fourth place finish and Sheldon said the wind was a factor in Saturdy’s race.
“The wind definitely slowed me down a little bit, it is hard to catch people when you lose some speed from the wind gust right from the beginning of the race,” Sheldon said.
Both the Scoopers and Spartans will be at the state meet Saturday in Huron.
