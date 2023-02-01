Ranch rodeo teams showcase skills

Members of the R&W Construction ranch rodeo team work together during the trailer loading event on Tuesday. This quartet from Fort Pierre went on to claim the team championship. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
RAPID CITY — Tuesday’s Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo gave spectators a sporting sample of everyday life on the ranch.
Four-person teams competed against the clock and one another in Trailer Loading; Rope, Tie, and Mug; Head, Heel, and Brand; and the bronc ride.
Winning a timed event gave a team 12 standings points with 11 points for second place, 10 for third, and so on down to one point for 12th place.
Bronc riding awarded 18 points for a win. The second-place team got 16 points, with third place at 14 points, fourth place at 12, and so on down to one point for 12th place.
R&W Construction collected 38 points to emerge with the team title. Fort Pierre residents Casey Heninger, Luke Heninger, Kyle Ricketts, and Jason Hapney comprised that team.
Lemmon Livestock and AK Horse Sale/Jumpoff Buffalo Ranch finished with 36 points apiece. Second place went to Lemmon Livestock based on a better time in the Rope, Mug and Tie event (37.15 seconds for Lemmon compared to 49.12 for AK Horse Sale).
Cash Hetzel (Lemmon), Colby Hetzel (Lemmon), Austin Visser (Reeder, N.D.), and Eli Lord (Dickinson, N.D.) represented the Lemmon Livestock team.
AK Horse Sale/Jumpoff Buffalo Ranch team members were Jon Peterson (Belle Fourche), Braden Pirrung (Belle Fourche), Prestyn Novak (Newell), and Wyatt Schuelke (Faith).
Kenzy Ranch collected 35 points for fourth place. Team members were Myles Kenzy (Iona), Bodie Mattson (Sturgis), Austin Hurlburt (Norfolk, Neb.), and John Thelen (Fort Pierre).
Forty-one teams started the day, and the top 11 teams advanced to the final. The 12th team was from Lemmon Livestock, which had won the championship in 2022.
Top-four finishers in each event follow.
Trailer Loading
1 Dougherty Cattle Company 57.58 seconds
2 Kenzy Ranch 59.09
3 AK Horse Sale/Jumpoff Buffalo Ranch 1 minute 5.84 seconds
