Ranch rodeo teams showcase skills

Members of the R&W Construction ranch rodeo team work together during the trailer loading event on Tuesday. This quartet from Fort Pierre went on to claim the team championship. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

RAPID CITY — Tuesday’s Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo gave spectators a sporting sample of everyday life on the ranch.

Four-person teams competed against the clock and one another in Trailer Loading; Rope, Tie, and Mug; Head, Heel, and Brand; and the bronc ride.

