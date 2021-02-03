RAPID CITY — Tuesday’s activities at the Black Hills Stock Show featured the Official Ranch Rodeo, held at the James Kjerstad Event Center.
Four-person teams competed against each other in events that mirror everyday life on the ranch. Events featured Trailer Loading; Rope, Mug, and Tie; Head, Heel, and Brand; plus the Bronc Ride.
Thirty-eight teams started in the morning, with 12 advancing to that night’s finals.
In the Trailer Loading event, the objective is to rope two steers and place them in the trailer before closing the door.
The Rope, Mug, and Tie event requires teams to rope a steer, mug it, and tie three legs. A steer must stay tied for six seconds for the run to succeed.
Head, Heel, and Brand competition calls for a team to rope two steers head and heel and lay them on their right side before they are branded.
The team representing Martin Livestock, Mill Iron S Ranch, and Susan H&H collected 43 points to earn the team award. Team members were Joe Wilson, Trent Byrne, Jesse Wilson, and Elliot Gourneau.
A points system was used to determine the standings.
Repro-Scan and Forco Hermes Livestock, based in Colorado, placed second with 41 points. Gordon Livestock of Nebraska was third at 36 points, with McPherson Auction fourth at 33 points.
Other awards were presented, starting with the Top Horse Award. That went to Paul Grimesman of the First Northern Bank team.
Bronc Pippert received the Top Hand Award. He was a member of the Haughian Cattle & Cowtown Ag team.
Top-four finishers in each event follow: Trailer Loading
1 Repro-Scan Forco Hermes Livestock 57.83 seconds
2 Promiseland Livestock 1 minute 0 seconds
3 Martin Livestock/Milliron S Ranch/Susan’s H&H 1:00.84
4 Gordon Livestock 1:03.44
Rope, Mug, and Tie
1 Lilley Performance Horses 32.83 seconds
2 Repro-Scan Forco Hermes Livestock 47.70
3 Hard Rocking Crumbs 51.64
4 McPherson Auction 52.51
Head, Heel, and Brand
1 McPherson Auction 1 minute 0.13 seconds
2 Martin Livestock/Milliron S Ranch/Susan’s H&H 1:02.95
3 Gordon Livestock 1:10.87
4 Lilley Performance Horses 1:12.75
Bronc Ride
1 Martin Livestock/Milliron S Ranch/Susan’s H&H 84 points
2 Repro-Scan Forco Hermes Livestock 82
3 First Northern Bank 81
4 Gordon Livestock 80
