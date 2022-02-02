RAPID CITY — Ranch rodeo competitions feature four-person teams trying to outdo other four-person teams in events reminiscent of everyday ranch chores.
Events included activities such as loading cattle into trailers, roping cattle, branding, and bronc riding.
This year’s ranch rodeo served as the central attraction at the James Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City as the Black Hills Stock Show ended its fifth official day on Tuesday night.
Forty-four teams began early in the day in hopes of being one of the 12 to reach the finals that night.
Lemmon Livestock emerged from the finals as the 2022 champion, finishing with a total of 39 points. Members were Cash Hetzel, Colby Hetzel, Austin Visser, and Eli Lord.
Teams received 12 points for first place, 11 for second, 10 for third, and so on, down to one point for 12th place.
McPherson Auction placed second at 32 points. Marty McPherson, Clint Nelson, Brent McInerney, and Tanner McInerney comprised that quartet.
The Calf Creek Feeds team claimed third-place honors at 31 points. Members were Brett Phipps, Ty Kenner, Taylor Davis, and John Klooz.
Placing fourth with 29 points was the First Northern Bank team. That quartet consisted of Cheyenne Seymour, Justin Holcomb, Paul Griemsman, and Bronc Pippert.
Top-six results in each event follow.
Trailer Loading
1 Jumpoff Buffalo Ranch 52.72 seconds
2 Lemmon Livestock 56.47
3 McPherson Auction 1 minute 3.77 seconds
4 First Northern Bank 1:04.78
5 Vigen Horse Company 1:08.72
6 Dougherty Cattle Company 1:09.81
Rope, Mug and Tie
1 Vigen Horse Company 34.53 seconds
2 McPherson Auction 40.41
3 Maxwell Butte Ranch 41.00
4 Martin Livestock-Mill Iron S Ranch-Susan’s H&H 43.03
5 Lemmon Livestock 45.83
6 Kelley Trucking 47.46
Head, Heel and Brand
1 Lemmon Livestock 55.13 seconds
2 Jumpoff Buffalo Ranch 1 minute 4.82 seconds
3 Flint Hills & Sandhills Ranches 1:07.22
4 Dougherty Cattle Company 1:10.95
5 Maxwell Butte Ranch 1:11.51
6 Calf Creek Feeds 1:12.45
Bronc Ride
1 Calf Creek Feeds 85 points
2 (tie) First Northern Bank 84
2 (tie) Flint Hills & Sandhills Ranches 84
4 McPherson Auction 82
5 Lemmon Livestock 80
6 Vigen Horse Company 77
Top Hand
Ty Kenner, Calf Creek Feeds
Top Horse
Austin Visser, Lemmon Livestock
Wild Horse Ride
Ty Kenner, Calf Creek Feeds
