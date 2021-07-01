BELLE FOURCHE — Twelve teams competed for top honors at the 12th annual Black Hills Roundup Ranch Rodeo, held Wednesday night at the Black Hills Roundup grounds.
The four-person teams competed in events that mirrored everyday life on the ranch. They attempted to finish the tasks in as little time as possible.
Alkali Inc. emerged as the first-place team. Mac Tooke, Ches Meyer, Sonnie Gartner, and Shawn Bessette comprised that team.
Gartner received the Top Horse award. Runaway Cattle Company team member Jesse Thybo came away with the Top Hand honor.
Kayla Engwicht was crowned Miss Black Hills Roundup earlier in the evening. Rachel Stranberg received the Junior Miss Black Hills Roundup crown. Black Hills Roundup Princess honors went to Katelyn Kammerer.
Mutton bustin’ also preceded the ranch rodeo. Kade Brown of Buffalo, S.D., scored 85.5 points for first place in the boys’ division. Hulett, Wyo., representative Trayden Taylor was second with 85 points. Remi Julson of Quinn, S.D., earned the girls’ title by scoring 73 points.
Final results from the ranch rodeo follow.
Top teams
1 Alkali Inc.
2 JMC Performance Horses/T-J Fencing
3 Newtson Horseshoeing
Branding
1 Alkali Inc. 31 seconds
2 Newtson Horseshoeing 37 seconds
3 Runaway Cattle Company 39 seconds
4 TC Outfit 45 seconds
Sorting
1 TC Outfit 1 minute 15 seconds
2 St. Onge Livestock 1 minute 15 seconds
3 Bismarck Ranch 1 minute 26 seconds
4 Nixon Ranch/Westland Auction 1 minute 28 seconds
Wild Cow Milking
1 Runaway Cattle Company 52 seconds
2 Newtson Horseshoeing 1 minute 13 seconds
3 St. Onge Livestock 1 minute 17 seconds
4 R&R Ranches 1 minute 34 seconds
Double Mugging
1 Slim Butte Boys 58 seconds
2 Butte County Equipment 1 minute 5 seconds
3 TC Outfit 1 minute 11 seconds
4 JMC Performance Horses/T-J Fencing 1 minute 13 seconds
Bronc Riding
1 Newtson Horseshoeing (Cody Wheeler) 88 points
2 JMC Performance Horses/T-J Fencing (Ty Fenster) 84 points
3 Slim Butte Boys (Ty Thybo) 80 points
4 Runaway Cattle Company (Cooper Crago) 70 points
The top four bronc riders will compete during Thursday night’s first PRCA rodeo performance.
