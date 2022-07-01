BELLE FOURCHE — Ranch rodeo action Thursday night officially began the 103rd annual Black Hills Roundup.
This rodeo featured 12 four-person teams competing against time to complete ranch-style events as quickly as possible. Branding, sorting, wild cow milking, mugging, and bronc riding closely mirror everyday ranch life.
TJ Fencing/JMC Performance Horses emerged with the team championship.
Its efforts included first place in branding (59.1 seconds) and wild cow milking (1 minute 14.2 seconds). Team members were Jessy Carlson, Ty Ollerich, Ty Fenster, and Joe Smeenk.
TC Outfit claimed runner-up honors in the team race. Travis Casteel, Travis Byrne, TeJay Fenster, and Zach West comprised that quartet.
Ben Risse, Cody Wheeler, Blaine Humble, and Kolby Boos comprised the Newtson Horseshoeing team that finished third. Wheeler won the bronc riding event by collecting 84 points.
Runaway Cattle Company won the sorting event in 1 minute 7.6 seconds.
Gordon Livestock won the mugging event in 1 minute 11.1 seconds.
Blaine Humble of Newtson Horseshoeing received the Top Hand award. Runaway Cattle Company team member Cooper Crago won the Top Horse award.
Top-four times and scores in each event were as follows.
Branding
1 TJ Fencing/JMC Performance Horses 59.1 seconds
2 Gordon Livestock 1 minute 6.0 seconds
3 Big G & Company 1:13.5
4 Alkali Inc. 1:18.7
Sorting
1 Runaway Cattle Company 1 minute 7.6 seconds
2 Harding County Crew 1:12.3
3 TJ Fencing/JMC Performance Horses 1:24.6
4 Bootheel 7 Livestock 1:36.7
Wild cow milking
1 TJ Fencing/JMC Performance Horses 1 minute 14.2 seconds
2 Big G & Company 1:14.4
3 Alkali Inc. 1:14.7
4 Runaway Cattle Company 1:16.0
Mugging
1 Gordon Livestock 1 minute 11.1 seconds
2 Bismarck Ranch 1:13.0
3 (tie) Alkali Inc. 1:20.0
3 (tie) Big G & Company 1:20.0
Bronc riding
1 Cody Wheeler (Newtson Horseshoeing) 84 points
2 Sterling Brown (Nixon Ranch/Westland Auction) 80
3 Ty Fenster (TJ Fencing/JMC Performance Horses) 79
4 Whyley Ruhnker (Butte County Equipment) 72
Events began with a community barbecue, followed by mutton bustin’. Cash Howie scored 84 points to earn the girls’ division title. Vincent Tysdal, with 82 points, claimed the boys’ division crown.
Anna Bossman was crowned Miss Black Hills Roundup. Kiara Brown received the first runner-up honor.
Junior Miss Black Hills Roundup honors went to Tava Sexton. Carrissa Barrett received the first runner-up nod.
Izabella Kastner was crowned Miss Black Hills Roundup Princess. Addison Brownell was first runner-up, with Senoda Marshall the second runner-up.
Festivities continued with steer roping this morning, with the first PRCA rodeo performance slated for 7 p.m.
