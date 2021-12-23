Raiders girls down the Scooper girls 63-34

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper girl’s basketball team fell to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, 63-34, Tuesday, in Sturgis.
“Their pressure hurt us, and not having Lexi (Long), Reese (Ludwig) and Taylor (Price), that really hurt our rotation,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head girls’ basketball coach. “Stevens is a legit top-five basketball program.”
The Scoopers struggled in the first quarter with only one 3-pointer by Tatum Ligtenberg with a couple minutes off the clock, leaving the score at the end of the first quarter, 20-3, in favor of the visitors from Rapid City.
The Raiders and the Scoopers traded baskets in the second period with both teams scoring nine points, but Rapid City Stevens led at the half, 29-12.
Raider Jayda McNabb scored eight points in the third and extended the Rapid City Stevens lead to 48-23 after three quarters of play.
Sturgis Brown’s Kaylee Whatley led the scoring in the fourth period with eight points, but the Raiders came away with the win, 63-34.
Whatley led the Scoopers in scoring with 14 points and eight rebounds a
“Even though we lost, it was a big learning experience for us. We got to try a lot of things that we have been practicing, we run a lot of plays that we haven’t run and we scored on some of those,” said Whatley. “We didn’t have as many fouls as we usually do, and we need to keep working on the free throws, overall a good learning experience.”
Adam Dannenbring, Rapid City Steven’s head coach,said he was happy with his team’s performance.
“It was a good game for us. We were pretty pleased with the fact that we were able to come out and execute and make the adjustments from the last game on our zone press, I thought our press tonight was excellent,” said Dannenbring. “We really need to work on our half court execution against the zone, because most teams are going to try to use the zone against us as we are hard to guard man to man.”
Nine Raiders scored in the game, led by McNabb with 21 points, followed by Taallyah Porter and Jillian Delzer with 10 points each.
“It is a nice feeling as a coach when your team performs well and you get all the girls in the game and they play hard,” Dannenbring said.
Rapid City Stevens moves to 4-1 on the season, and are off for the Christmas break. Sturgis Brown, now 1-4 on the season, will host Lead–Deadwood Thursday Dec. 30 in Sturgis.
