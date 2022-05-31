Ragsdale to become a member of the 2022-23 BHSU Yellow Jackets basketball team

SPEARFISH — Matthew Ragsdale will be a member of the 2022-23 Black Hills State University men’s basketball team, joining forces with former high school teammate Joel School.
On Ragsdale’s Twitter account he is seen wearing a Yellow Jackets basketball uniform, with the No. 24.
Scott and Ragsdale were teammates at Lewis-Palmer H.S., in Monument, Colo.
Ragsdale spent the last three seasons in NCAA Division II with Western Colorado University.
Scott and Ragsdale put on a shooting clinic for area fans on Dec. 3, 2021 when Western State Colo. came to Spearfish to face the Yellow Jackets.
Ragsdale was 20 for 27 from the field (which included five three pointers, and 8-8 from the free throw line) for a total of 53 points.
Scott answered with 50 points (19 of 28 from the field including two 3-pointers, and he was 14-16 from the free throw line), helping Black Hills State defeat Western Colo. 85-80.
Ragsdale was Western State Colorado's leading scorer during last season, averaging over 21 points a game. After the 2021-2022 season, Ragsdale was voted as Second Team All-South Central Region, while the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference named him as a first-team all-conference selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.