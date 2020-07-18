Raba recalls Broncs’ magical 1995 season

BELLE FOURCHE — “There were a lot of players crying and stuff. I was excited because my parents were there, my grandparents, my siblings.”
Jammie (Coyle) Raba recalled the euphoria of Saturday, Nov. 18, 1995, in Rapid City. Belle Fourche had just defeated Howard 59-48 to capture the state A girls’ basketball championship.
“It was such a magical season,” Raba said. “Every game was important, but it was fun, and we were excited.”
Coyle poured in 37 points in the title game for Belle Fourche, 23-1 for the season. The Broncs led 44-40 going into the fourth quarter; a 9-0 run would seal the win.
She was one of seven seniors on the roster along with Crissy Sheer, Marcy Myers, Billi Bacon, Andrea Brost, Becca Goodwin, and Amber Peters. Tessa Anderson and Colleen Wood represented the junior class. Sara Schwans, Jaycie Burch, and Jaymie Schmidt were sophomores.
Marcelle Herman was the Broncs’ head coach. Lance Finkbeiner and Billy Carrillo served as assistants.
Myers added eight points in that title game, with Goodwin notching five points. Bacon (four points), Anderson (three), and Wood (two) completed the scoring. Raba and Bacon earned All-Tournament spots.
The team’s goal and focus going into that campaign was reaching the state tournament. Raba said she was nervous because she did not want the Broncs to overlook any opponent.
“It was one of those seasons where it really fit,” Raba said. “We all kind of knew our roles and what we needed to do to help the team perform at that level.”
Team and personal goals for Raba included enjoying the season, competing as hard as they could, and making it to that desired next level.
Belle Fourche forged a 17-1 mark during a regular season that included a Black Hills Conference title.
Raba said there was never really a sense that a long tournament run was possible. She recalled the players wanted to keep things going.
A victory over Spearfish moved Belle Fourche to third in the class A poll.
“I remember being really nervous,” Raba said of the time going into the district tournament. “All year long, we’ve handled a lot of teams by quite a few points.”
The district field included a Newell squad with all-state player Taran Stapp.
Belle Fourche toppled Douglas 65-40 in the district tournament. A 60-47 triumph over Newell clinched the title and qualified the Broncs for a region tournament game, which it won 70-47 over Custer.
The Broncs took a 20-1 record into the state tournament, where they had the number 1 seed.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.