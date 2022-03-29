SPEARFISH — Boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in 23 divisions competed for top honors at the 32nd annual Queen City Classic that ended Sunday in Spearfish.

Three Spearfish teams claimed top honors in their respective divisions.

Spearfish Spartans 3rd Grade edged the Faith Longhorns 14-12 in the 4th-Grade Boys White Division title game.

The Spearfish Spartans defeated the Baker Spartans 46-31 for the 6th-Grade Boys Maroon championship.

Dana Dental’s Dominators earned a 9-3 win over the Broncs in the 4th-Grade Girls’ White Division title game.

Results of placing games follow.

4TH GRADE BOYS MAROON

Title: Venoms 26, Meyer Dana-Dynamite 21

Third place: WYBA Griz 28, Killer 3’s 12

4th GRADE BOYS WHITE

Title: Spearfish Spartans 3rd Grade 14, Faith Longhorns 12

Third place: Baker Spartans 27, HSA Wolverines 3

Fifth place: Lyman Raiders 16, Hot Springs Bison 12

5TH GRADE BOYS MAROON

Title: RC Fever 32, Spearfish 16

Third place: Miles City Cowboys 38, Venoms 26

Fifth place: Stampede 2.0: 36, Belle Fourche Broncs 19

5TH GRADE BOYS WHITE

Title: Baker Spartans 31, Stanley County Buffaloes 23

Third place: Sully Buttes 26, WYBA Warriors 12

Fifth place: Harding County Hoopers 42, MITOM Swish 12

6TH GRADE BOYS MAROON

Title: Spearfish Spartans 46, Baker Spartans 31

Third place: Ipswich 40, Spearfish Hoopsters 32

Fifth place: Dakota Elite 34, Aberdeen Golden Eagles 17

Seventh place: McCook Central 37, Gering Bulldogs 31

6TH GRADE BOYS WHITE

Title: Timber Lake Panthers 42, Mobridge-Pollock Tigers 39

Third place: Highmore 22, Lemmon Cowboys 20

Fifth place: Wolverines 21, Battlin’ Bears 9

7TH GRADE BOYS MAROON

Title: Badlands Bucks 50, Oahe Rattlers 42

Third place: Spearfish Hornets 45, Gillette Jays 33

Fifth place: Timber Lake Panthers 32, Spearfish Spartans 31

Seventh place: RC Rattlers 41, Lyman Raiders 27

7TH GRADE BOYS WHITE

Title: Brookings 34, Miles City Cowboys 33

Third place: Hot Springs 30, Stanley County 26

8TH GRADE BOYS MAROON

Title: Bridgewater-Emery Huskies 38, Miles City Cowboys 29

Third place: Stanley County 55, Dupree Warriors 41

Fifth place: Spearfish Spartans 46, Ipswich Tigers 9

Seventh place: Dawgs 44, Akichita 32

8TH GRADE BOYS WHITE

Title: Williston Ducks 28, Pierre Govs 13

Third place: Baker Spartans 35, HC Havoc 27

Fifth place: Spearfish Atomics 35, Timber Lake Panthers 19

9TH GRADE BOYS

First place: Stanley County 45, Bison Cardinals 41

Third place: Akichita 46, Dupree Tigers 42

Fifth place: Sully Buttes 32, Highmore-Harrold Pirates 24

10TH-11TH-GRADE BOYS MAROON

Title: Akichita 60, Pierre 48

Third place: Rez Runners 54, Hot Springs Bison 50

Fifth place: Harding County 47, Timber Lake Panthers 35

Seventh place: Mobridge-Pollock 44, NCT Thunder 24

10TH-11TH-GRADE BOYS WHITE

Title: Trojans 26, Ipswich 24

Third place: Broadus Tropics 49, HSA Wolverines 44

Fifth place: No Schnacks 47, Highmore-Harrold Pirates 42

Seventh place: Sundance Bulldogs 46, Sully Buttes 33

4TH-GRADE GIRLS MAROON

Title: KFD Crush 34, Spearfish Crush 12

Third place: HC Hoopsters 12, Pierre 4th-Grade Girls 10

Fifth place: Cavaliers 16, Baker Bandits 11

Seventh place: Timber Lake Panthers 14, Stanley County 3

4TH-GRADE GIRLS WHITE

Title: Dana Dental Dominators 9, Broncs 3

Third place: Lady Raiders 15, Lady Bison 12

Fifth place: Spearfish Boltz 13, Little Lady Buffs 3

5TH-GRADE GIRLS

Title: Dickinson Dream 31, Rapid City Force 28

Third place: Pierre Govs Green 17, Spearfish Sparks 12

6TH-GRADE GIRLS

Title: HC Hustle 27, Baker Crush 13

Third place: Dana Dental Dribblers 35, Newell Little Gators 11

Fifth place: Royal Flush Cyclones 28, Onida Warriors 12

Seventh place: WYBA Storm 20, Sundance 14

7TH-GRADE GIRLS MAROON

Title: MC Cowgirls 28, Lemmon Cowgirls 20

Third place: Gators Black 32, Spearfish Spartans 21

Fifth place: Mobridge Tigers 23, Belle Fourche Broncs 13

Seventh place: Ipswich Tigers 19, RC Thunder 14

7TH-GRADE GIRLS WHITE

Title: MCM Fighting Cougars 34, HSA Wolverines 19

Third place: Gators Green 23, Timber Lake Panthers 19

Fifth place: Crossovers 22, Diggers 11

8TH-GRADE GIRLS MAROON

Title: Baker Spartans 52, Lyman Raiders 31

Third place: Wolverines 35, Sundance Bulldogs 29

Fifth place: HC Hoop It Up 27, Sully Buttes 21

Seventh place: Newell Little Rascals 29, Lady Longhorns 22

8TH-GRADE GIRLS WHITE

Title: Twin Warriors 30, Gators White 25

Third place: Spearfish Spartans 28, Glenrock 24

10TH-11TH-GRADE GIRLS MAROON

Title: MC Cowgirls 36, Tigers 20

Third place: Spearfish Spartans 26, Faith Lady Longhorns 12

Fifth place: Sully Buttes Chargers 37, Newell Lollipops 32

Seventh place: Lady Akichita 41, HSA Wolverines 37

10TH-11TH-GRADE GIRLS WHITE

Title: Lady Cats 28, Moorcroft Lady Wolves 13

Third place: Highmore-Harrold 33, Stanley County Freshmen 25

Fifth place: Stanley County 29, Timber Lake Panthers 23

