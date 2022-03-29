SPEARFISH — Boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in 23 divisions competed for top honors at the 32nd annual Queen City Classic that ended Sunday in Spearfish.
Three Spearfish teams claimed top honors in their respective divisions.
Spearfish Spartans 3rd Grade edged the Faith Longhorns 14-12 in the 4th-Grade Boys White Division title game.
The Spearfish Spartans defeated the Baker Spartans 46-31 for the 6th-Grade Boys Maroon championship.
Dana Dental’s Dominators earned a 9-3 win over the Broncs in the 4th-Grade Girls’ White Division title game.
Results of placing games follow.
4TH GRADE BOYS MAROON
Title: Venoms 26, Meyer Dana-Dynamite 21
Third place: WYBA Griz 28, Killer 3’s 12
4th GRADE BOYS WHITE
Title: Spearfish Spartans 3rd Grade 14, Faith Longhorns 12
Third place: Baker Spartans 27, HSA Wolverines 3
Fifth place: Lyman Raiders 16, Hot Springs Bison 12
5TH GRADE BOYS MAROON
Title: RC Fever 32, Spearfish 16
Third place: Miles City Cowboys 38, Venoms 26
Fifth place: Stampede 2.0: 36, Belle Fourche Broncs 19
5TH GRADE BOYS WHITE
Title: Baker Spartans 31, Stanley County Buffaloes 23
Third place: Sully Buttes 26, WYBA Warriors 12
Fifth place: Harding County Hoopers 42, MITOM Swish 12
6TH GRADE BOYS MAROON
Title: Spearfish Spartans 46, Baker Spartans 31
Third place: Ipswich 40, Spearfish Hoopsters 32
Fifth place: Dakota Elite 34, Aberdeen Golden Eagles 17
Seventh place: McCook Central 37, Gering Bulldogs 31
6TH GRADE BOYS WHITE
Title: Timber Lake Panthers 42, Mobridge-Pollock Tigers 39
Third place: Highmore 22, Lemmon Cowboys 20
Fifth place: Wolverines 21, Battlin’ Bears 9
7TH GRADE BOYS MAROON
Title: Badlands Bucks 50, Oahe Rattlers 42
Third place: Spearfish Hornets 45, Gillette Jays 33
Fifth place: Timber Lake Panthers 32, Spearfish Spartans 31
Seventh place: RC Rattlers 41, Lyman Raiders 27
7TH GRADE BOYS WHITE
Title: Brookings 34, Miles City Cowboys 33
Third place: Hot Springs 30, Stanley County 26
8TH GRADE BOYS MAROON
Title: Bridgewater-Emery Huskies 38, Miles City Cowboys 29
Third place: Stanley County 55, Dupree Warriors 41
Fifth place: Spearfish Spartans 46, Ipswich Tigers 9
Seventh place: Dawgs 44, Akichita 32
8TH GRADE BOYS WHITE
Title: Williston Ducks 28, Pierre Govs 13
Third place: Baker Spartans 35, HC Havoc 27
Fifth place: Spearfish Atomics 35, Timber Lake Panthers 19
9TH GRADE BOYS
First place: Stanley County 45, Bison Cardinals 41
Third place: Akichita 46, Dupree Tigers 42
Fifth place: Sully Buttes 32, Highmore-Harrold Pirates 24
10TH-11TH-GRADE BOYS MAROON
Title: Akichita 60, Pierre 48
Third place: Rez Runners 54, Hot Springs Bison 50
Fifth place: Harding County 47, Timber Lake Panthers 35
Seventh place: Mobridge-Pollock 44, NCT Thunder 24
10TH-11TH-GRADE BOYS WHITE
Title: Trojans 26, Ipswich 24
Third place: Broadus Tropics 49, HSA Wolverines 44
Fifth place: No Schnacks 47, Highmore-Harrold Pirates 42
Seventh place: Sundance Bulldogs 46, Sully Buttes 33
4TH-GRADE GIRLS MAROON
Title: KFD Crush 34, Spearfish Crush 12
Third place: HC Hoopsters 12, Pierre 4th-Grade Girls 10
Fifth place: Cavaliers 16, Baker Bandits 11
Seventh place: Timber Lake Panthers 14, Stanley County 3
4TH-GRADE GIRLS WHITE
Title: Dana Dental Dominators 9, Broncs 3
Third place: Lady Raiders 15, Lady Bison 12
Fifth place: Spearfish Boltz 13, Little Lady Buffs 3
5TH-GRADE GIRLS
Title: Dickinson Dream 31, Rapid City Force 28
Third place: Pierre Govs Green 17, Spearfish Sparks 12
6TH-GRADE GIRLS
Title: HC Hustle 27, Baker Crush 13
Third place: Dana Dental Dribblers 35, Newell Little Gators 11
Fifth place: Royal Flush Cyclones 28, Onida Warriors 12
Seventh place: WYBA Storm 20, Sundance 14
7TH-GRADE GIRLS MAROON
Title: MC Cowgirls 28, Lemmon Cowgirls 20
Third place: Gators Black 32, Spearfish Spartans 21
Fifth place: Mobridge Tigers 23, Belle Fourche Broncs 13
Seventh place: Ipswich Tigers 19, RC Thunder 14
7TH-GRADE GIRLS WHITE
Title: MCM Fighting Cougars 34, HSA Wolverines 19
Third place: Gators Green 23, Timber Lake Panthers 19
Fifth place: Crossovers 22, Diggers 11
8TH-GRADE GIRLS MAROON
Title: Baker Spartans 52, Lyman Raiders 31
Third place: Wolverines 35, Sundance Bulldogs 29
Fifth place: HC Hoop It Up 27, Sully Buttes 21
Seventh place: Newell Little Rascals 29, Lady Longhorns 22
8TH-GRADE GIRLS WHITE
Title: Twin Warriors 30, Gators White 25
Third place: Spearfish Spartans 28, Glenrock 24
10TH-11TH-GRADE GIRLS MAROON
Title: MC Cowgirls 36, Tigers 20
Third place: Spearfish Spartans 26, Faith Lady Longhorns 12
Fifth place: Sully Buttes Chargers 37, Newell Lollipops 32
Seventh place: Lady Akichita 41, HSA Wolverines 37
10TH-11TH-GRADE GIRLS WHITE
Title: Lady Cats 28, Moorcroft Lady Wolves 13
Third place: Highmore-Harrold 33, Stanley County Freshmen 25
Fifth place: Stanley County 29, Timber Lake Panthers 23
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.