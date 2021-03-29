SPEARFISH — The 31st annual Queen City Classic basketball tournament featured 260 games in 23 divisions over three days.
“I thought the tournament went absolutely great,” Director Mark Gould said. “There were a lot of people just excited to get back out, come from five different states, and be able to play some basketball again.”
South Dakota, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, and Nebraska fielded a total of 164 teams.
Gould said things went as expected, and the weather was great.
Placing games from each bracket follow.
BOYS’ DIVISIONS
GRADE 4
First place: 307 Outlaws 40, Rapid City Fever 22
Third place: SBA Spartans 30, Meyer Dana Dynamite 10
Fifth place: Rapid City Buckets 34, Venom 28
Seventh place: Belle Fourche Broncs 40, Raptors 7
GRADE 5
First place: Dakota Elite 53, Baker Running Rebels 28
Third place: SBA Spartans 31, Mobridge-Pollock Tigers 23
GRADE 6
Bracket 1, first place: Pierre Govs Green 27, Spearfish Hornets 25
Bracket 1, third place: Miles City Cowboys 32, Oahe Rattlers 31
Bracket 1, fifth place: Wall Eagles 47, Bismarck Elite 42
Bracket 1, seventh place: Bowman BallDawgs 32, Parker 26
Bracket 2, first place: Timber Lake Panthers 38, Lyman Raiders 27
Bracket 2, third place: Chamberlain 29, SBA Spartans 19
GRADE 7
Maroon Division, first place: St. Thomas More Cavs 46, Dupree 30
Maroon Division, third place: Miles City Cowboys 42, Spearfish Hornets 35
Maroon Division, fifth place: Twin Warriors 52, Jazz D-Up 33
White Division, first place: Stanley County 49, Parker 24
White Division, third place: Williston Ducks 34, Baker Spartans 21
White Division, fifth place: Pierre Govs 31, Dawgs 21
GRADE 8
Maroon Division, first place: Devils Invasion 47, SQUAD 39
Maroon Division, third place: Spearfish Spartans 28, Chadron Cardinals 27
Maroon Division, fifth place: Cardinals 37, Gillette Warriors 32
White Division, first place: Redstone Rockers 31, Lyman Raiders 19
White Division, third place: Sully Buttes 36, Harding County 22
White Division, fifth place: Faith Longhorns 34, Stanley County 32
GRADE 9
First place: Spartan (9) 60, ND Elite 36
Third place: Mobridge 45, MC Cowboys 32
GRADES 10-11
Bracket 1, first place: West Central 66, Lyman Raiders 49
Bracket 1, third place: Pierre 56, Stanley County 44
Bracket 2, first place: Faith Longhorns 57, Flint Tropics 49
Bracket 2, third place: Harding County 39, Spearfish And 1 Squad 24
Bracket 2, fifth place: Ipswich Tigers 54, Bulldogs 17
Bracket 2, seventh place: Sully Buttes 35, Highmore-Harrold 31
GIRLS’ DIVISIONS
GRADE 4
Maroon Division, first place: Spearfish Sparks 17, Pierre Green 9
Maroon Division, third place: Baker Voltage 14, Timber Lake 5
Maroon Division, fifth place: Wall Eagles 17, Bowman Thunder 12
White Division, first place: Dakota Hot Shots 17, Spearfish Crush 6
White Division third place: Stanley County 14, Pierre White 10
GRADE 5
Maroon Division, first place: HC Hustle 15, RC Revolution 7
Maroon Division, third place: Lil Shooters 11, Pierre Thunder 10
Maroon Division, fifth place: Belle Fourche Broncs 18, Spearfish Benchwarmers 15
White Division, first place: Dana Dental Dribblers 20, Royal Flush Cyclones 10
White Division, third place: Sundance Bulldogs 26, Stanley County 7
White Division, fifth place: Sully Buttes 15, Diggers 4
GRADE 6
Bracket 1, first place: West River Little Ballers 30, Bismarck Black Storm 19
Bracket 1, third place: Spearfish Silver Spartans 40, Belle Fourche Broncs 21
Bracket 1, fifth place: The Hustle 39, Herreid-Selby Wolverines 17
Bracket 1, seventh place: Gators Red 17, Scoopers-Bjorum 13
Bracket 2, first place: Lemmon Cowgirls 23, Ipswich Tigers 11
Bracket 2, third place: Mobridge Miracles 25, Spartan Shooting Stars 16
Bracket 2, fifth place: Stanley County 20, Timber Lake Panthers 12
Bracket 2, seventh place: Lyman Raiders 17, Diggers 6
GRADE 7
Maroon Division, first place: Baker Spartans 37, Spartans 17
Maroon Division, third place: Gators Black 27, Pine Bluffs Hornets 24
Maroon Division, third place: Pierre Swish 32, Gators Green 8 White Division, first place: Dakota Defenders 19, Crow Peak Crush 8
White Division, third place: Sundance Bulldogs 26, Irrigators 21
White Division, fifth place: Lady Longhorns 36, Potter County 20
GRADE 8
Maroon Division, first place: Bismarck Nitro 26, Meyer Dana Dynamite 19
Maroon Division, third place: Magic City Breeze 28, Miles City Cowgirls 15
Maroon Division, fifth place: Baker Spartans 48, Bobcats 29
Maroon Division, seventh place: Wildfire/Greff Agency 56, HSA Wolverines 33
White Division, first place: Stanley County Lady Buffs 28, Splasherz 20
White Division, third place: Highmore-Harrold 25, Dupree Tigers 15
White Division, fifth place: Kennebec 32, Sully Buttes 15
GRADES 10-11
Bracket 1, first place: Bridgewater-Emery Huskies 50, Elite Eight 39
Bracket 1, third place: Sully Buttes 42, Wolverines 21
Bracket 1, fifth place: Spartans 32, Dupree Tigers 27
Bracket 1, seventh place: Harding County Ranchers 37, Lady Irrigators 24
Visit the www.tourneymachine.com website for scores from all of the games.
