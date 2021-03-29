SPEARFISH — The 31st annual Queen City Classic basketball tournament featured 260 games in 23 divisions over three days.

“I thought the tournament went absolutely great,” Director Mark Gould said. “There were a lot of people just excited to get back out, come from five different states, and be able to play some basketball again.”

South Dakota, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, and Nebraska fielded a total of 164 teams.

Gould said things went as expected, and the weather was great.

Placing games from each bracket follow.

BOYS’ DIVISIONS

GRADE 4

First place: 307 Outlaws 40, Rapid City Fever 22

Third place: SBA Spartans 30, Meyer Dana Dynamite 10

Fifth place: Rapid City Buckets 34, Venom 28

Seventh place: Belle Fourche Broncs 40, Raptors 7

GRADE 5

First place: Dakota Elite 53, Baker Running Rebels 28

Third place: SBA Spartans 31, Mobridge-Pollock Tigers 23

GRADE 6

Bracket 1, first place: Pierre Govs Green 27, Spearfish Hornets 25

Bracket 1, third place: Miles City Cowboys 32, Oahe Rattlers 31

Bracket 1, fifth place: Wall Eagles 47, Bismarck Elite 42

Bracket 1, seventh place: Bowman BallDawgs 32, Parker 26

Bracket 2, first place: Timber Lake Panthers 38, Lyman Raiders 27

Bracket 2, third place: Chamberlain 29, SBA Spartans 19

GRADE 7

Maroon Division, first place: St. Thomas More Cavs 46, Dupree 30

Maroon Division, third place: Miles City Cowboys 42, Spearfish Hornets 35

Maroon Division, fifth place: Twin Warriors 52, Jazz D-Up 33

White Division, first place: Stanley County 49, Parker 24

White Division, third place: Williston Ducks 34, Baker Spartans 21

White Division, fifth place: Pierre Govs 31, Dawgs 21

GRADE 8

Maroon Division, first place: Devils Invasion 47, SQUAD 39

Maroon Division, third place: Spearfish Spartans 28, Chadron Cardinals 27

Maroon Division, fifth place: Cardinals 37, Gillette Warriors 32

White Division, first place: Redstone Rockers 31, Lyman Raiders 19

White Division, third place: Sully Buttes 36, Harding County 22

White Division, fifth place: Faith Longhorns 34, Stanley County 32

GRADE 9

First place: Spartan (9) 60, ND Elite 36

Third place: Mobridge 45, MC Cowboys 32

GRADES 10-11

Bracket 1, first place: West Central 66, Lyman Raiders 49

Bracket 1, third place: Pierre 56, Stanley County 44

Bracket 2, first place: Faith Longhorns 57, Flint Tropics 49

Bracket 2, third place: Harding County 39, Spearfish And 1 Squad 24

Bracket 2, fifth place: Ipswich Tigers 54, Bulldogs 17

Bracket 2, seventh place: Sully Buttes 35, Highmore-Harrold 31

GIRLS’ DIVISIONS

GRADE 4

Maroon Division, first place: Spearfish Sparks 17, Pierre Green 9

Maroon Division, third place: Baker Voltage 14, Timber Lake 5

Maroon Division, fifth place: Wall Eagles 17, Bowman Thunder 12

White Division, first place: Dakota Hot Shots 17, Spearfish Crush 6

White Division third place: Stanley County 14, Pierre White 10

GRADE 5

Maroon Division, first place: HC Hustle 15, RC Revolution 7

Maroon Division, third place: Lil Shooters 11, Pierre Thunder 10

Maroon Division, fifth place: Belle Fourche Broncs 18, Spearfish Benchwarmers 15

White Division, first place: Dana Dental Dribblers 20, Royal Flush Cyclones 10

White Division, third place: Sundance Bulldogs 26, Stanley County 7

White Division, fifth place: Sully Buttes 15, Diggers 4

GRADE 6

Bracket 1, first place: West River Little Ballers 30, Bismarck Black Storm 19

Bracket 1, third place: Spearfish Silver Spartans 40, Belle Fourche Broncs 21

Bracket 1, fifth place: The Hustle 39, Herreid-Selby Wolverines 17

Bracket 1, seventh place: Gators Red 17, Scoopers-Bjorum 13

Bracket 2, first place: Lemmon Cowgirls 23, Ipswich Tigers 11

Bracket 2, third place: Mobridge Miracles 25, Spartan Shooting Stars 16

Bracket 2, fifth place: Stanley County 20, Timber Lake Panthers 12

Bracket 2, seventh place: Lyman Raiders 17, Diggers 6

GRADE 7

Maroon Division, first place: Baker Spartans 37, Spartans 17

Maroon Division, third place: Gators Black 27, Pine Bluffs Hornets 24

Maroon Division, third place: Pierre Swish 32, Gators Green 8 White Division, first place: Dakota Defenders 19, Crow Peak Crush 8

White Division, third place: Sundance Bulldogs 26, Irrigators 21

White Division, fifth place: Lady Longhorns 36, Potter County 20

GRADE 8

Maroon Division, first place: Bismarck Nitro 26, Meyer Dana Dynamite 19

Maroon Division, third place: Magic City Breeze 28, Miles City Cowgirls 15

Maroon Division, fifth place: Baker Spartans 48, Bobcats 29

Maroon Division, seventh place: Wildfire/Greff Agency 56, HSA Wolverines 33

White Division, first place: Stanley County Lady Buffs 28, Splasherz 20

White Division, third place: Highmore-Harrold 25, Dupree Tigers 15

White Division, fifth place: Kennebec 32, Sully Buttes 15

GRADES 10-11

Bracket 1, first place: Bridgewater-Emery Huskies 50, Elite Eight 39

Bracket 1, third place: Sully Buttes 42, Wolverines 21

Bracket 1, fifth place: Spartans 32, Dupree Tigers 27

Bracket 1, seventh place: Harding County Ranchers 37, Lady Irrigators 24

Visit the www.tourneymachine.com website for scores from all of the games.

To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.