The Queen City Classic Basketball Tournament will begin today in Spearfish. Games will be played at the Donald E. Young Center, Spearfish High School, Spearfish Middle School, Creekside Elementary, and the Spearfish Rec Center. Pioneer file photo
SPEARFISH — The 33rd annual Queen City Classic Basketball Tournament will be held today through Sunday, at various venues, in Spearfish.
“As far as I know, the only year that we actually missed was due to COVID (in 2020), and we have dodged a bullet weather wise for 33 years,” said Mark Gould, the tournament director.
Gould said there will be 161 teams competing in the Queen City Classic this year, down two teams from 2022.
“They are coming from five states; South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and Nebraska,” said Mark Gould, the tournament director. “They will be playing in a total of 25 divisions. There will be 40 referees, 254 games on 11 courts, at five facilities.”
The games will be played at Spearfish High School, Spearfish Middle School, Creekside Elementary School, Spearfish Rec Center, and the Donald E. Young Center at Black Hills State University.
Gould said he wouldn’t be able to put on this tournament without a lot of volunteers to make this tournament a success.
“It takes a whole village of volunteers working hard to make this happen. This year we got a lot of help from Spearfish High School athletic teams and their coaches. Some taking just shifts, some taking full days. So when we open it to the public for volunteers, we had pretty much 80 percent of it filled up with athletes and coaches,” Gould said. ”Which is great, because the proceeds from the Queen City Classic benefit Spearfish High School Athletic programs.”
The crowds attending the Queen City Classic get bigger every year.
“These places are just packed, especially the smaller venues, like Creekside, where it gets really loud. Creekside is pretty much exclusively fourth-grade boys’ and girls’ teams playing there,” said Gould. “We’ve got people coming from five states; grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads, siblings and friends, and it should be a great weekend of basketball.”
There will be a weekend wristband to attend games that will be $15. Sunday there will a $5 wristband to attend games.
