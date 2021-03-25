Queen City Basketball Tourney back on the court

SPEARFISH — After a one-year absence, the Queen City Classic Basketball Tournament returns to Spearfish.
The tournament begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Queen City Classic Basketball Tournament in 2020.
“It was very disappointing in the fact that it’s a huge fundraising opportunity for the Spearfish Booster Club and the Spearfish Spartan athletic program,” said Mark Gould, the Queen City Classic tournament director. “It’s the end of the year tournament and there’s a lot of teams from a lot of different states that this is their last tournament to cap off the season.”
Gould added, “It was just a disappointing thing all around, but it was something that was out of our hands as far as control.
The tournament makes its triumphant return this year and will feature 164 teams.
“We’ve got 164 teams, 23 divisions, 259 games played on 11 courts in five different facilities,” Gould said.
The tournament will be played on: one court at Creekside Elementary, two courts at Spearfish High School, one court at the Spearfish Middle School, two courts at the Spearfish Rec Center, and five courts at Black Hills State University.
The tournament is set to begin Friday, but there have been challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The first biggest challenge is that we have COVID guidelines in place in our rental agreements ss far as fan restriction goes,” said Gould. “We had to limit every team to pre-purchase 30 spectator passes for the weekend, and that’s the first pre-tournament challenge, when you’ve been used to in the past just walk in and buy a ticket at the gate, and when you register a team you need to know how many people will be attending. It was not only a challenge for us, but a challenge for the teams that are attending.”
Another challenge was making sure people abided by the COVID guidelines.
“The next challenge is trying to make people abide by and follow the guidelines we have set in place in each of our five game facilities,” Gould said.
Gould added that because of the COVID pandemic, no spectator passes will be sold to the general public.
“There will be no outside passes being sold. Wristbands have already been pre-purchased by the teams and teams are required to only show up 15 minutes before their game and they must leave the facility as soon as their game is over,” said Gould.
Gould said he wanted to thank the volunteers who make the tournament a success.
“The most important thing is volunteers. We’re still looking for the parents of Spearfish athletes to come help volunteer,” said Gould. “We’ll take as many as we can get and it’s the volunteers are truly makes this tournament happen is having great volunteers.”
Anyone can volunteer.
If you’d like to volunteer go to https://spearfishboosterclub.com/queen-city-classic/qcc-brackets/ and scroll down until you see volunteer signup, or you can email qccdirector@spearfishboosterclub.com with any questions you may have.
