Queen City Basketball Tournament begins today

SPEARFISH — The 2022 Queen City Classic Basketball Tournament will be held Friday through Sunday, in Spearfish.
“It’s going to be another great event,” said Mark Gould, the tournament director. “As you get closer to tournament time when you are putting on an event this size in Western South Dakota, at the end of March there’s two big factors. It’s Mother Nature, and the weather forecaster that gives me the bad forecast and the good forecast. This year it looks like we are going to have an incredibly nice weekend weekend for basketball.”
The tournament will be played on 11 different courts, at five different facilities.
“Creekside Elementary, the (Spearfish) Rec Center, Spearfish High School, Spearfish Middle School, two courts in the main gym and three courts in the Field House at the Donald E. Young Center,” Gould said.
“We will have a total of 162 teams and there will be 13 boys divisions, and 10 girls’ divisions,” said Gould. “They come from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and Nebraska, and we will play approximately 152 games.”
Gould said he is lucky to have great referees for the tournament.
“I want to hang my hat on more than anything is the quality of the referees that we bring in to put on a great tournament. If you continue to get a 160+ teams, and we have another 25 on a weight list, when you can do that year in and year out, it something about the quality of officiating and how the tournament goes with good officiating,” Gould said.
Gould said there are many aspects in putting on a tournament.
“The most very important thing is all the great sponsors, and all the volunteers it takes to pull off a big weekend, like we are going to do,” he said.
This tournament helps benefit Spearfish High School Athletics.
“The Queen City Classic is put on by the Spearfish Athletic Booster Club, and it is the biggest fundraiser we do every year,” said Gould. “The proceeds go to help benefit Spearfish Spartans high school athletics.”
Gould added, “I encourage the people in Spearfish and the surrounding areas to come out and watch a little basketball, and the price of admission will help the fundraising efforts to benefit Spearfish Spartans Athletics,” said Gould.
Price of admission is $15 for a weekend pass.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.