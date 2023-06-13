Spearfish Sasquatch pitcher Cameron Murphy throws a pitch towards home plate during the first game of a doubleheader against the Nebraska Prospects in Spearfish. Nebraska won both games by the scores of 10-4, and 10-5.Murphy was the game one loser, three innings and giving up four runs, none of them earned, on four hits. Murphy walked two and struck out four. Spearfish dropped to 4-8-1 on the season. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles
Spearfish Sasquatch pitcher Cameron Murphy throws a pitch towards home plate during the first game of a doubleheader against the Nebraska Prospects in Spearfish. Nebraska won both games by the scores of 10-4, and 10-5.Murphy was the game one loser, three innings and giving up four runs, none of them earned, on four hits. Murphy walked two and struck out four. Spearfish dropped to 4-8-1 on the season. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles