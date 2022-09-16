Prominent rodeo personnel selected to work the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo

MINOT, N.D. — An all-star cast is set for the 2022 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot Oct. 14-16.
From the announcers to the arena entertainment to the people behind the scenes, some of the best in the rodeo industry congregate in Minot to produce three rodeo performances.
Announcers Bob Tallman and Wayne Brooks will be behind the microphone.
Between the two men, who hail from Poolville, Texas and Lampasas, Texas, respectively, they have announced a combined 33 Wrangler National Finals Rodeos and have won 14 time- PRCA Announcer of the Year Awards.
In the arena, specialty act Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles make their first trip to Minot. The 2020 PRCA Dress Act of the Year, the pair will entertain with the western arts of trick roping, trick riding, gun slinging, and whip cracking.
Rider will also serve as barrelman.
It’s important to hire good people, said Jason Jensen, Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo committee member.
“That’s one thing we pride ourselves on, in Minot,” he said, “is hiring top notch personnel. We have the best of the best, with the best entertainment going down the road.”
The Badlands Circuit bull riders vote on the bullfighters chosen for the rodeo, and their choice this year is Dayton Spiel, Faith., and Justin Ward, Killdeer.
The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo showcases the top twelve cowboys and cowgirls in eight events: bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
The rodeo takes place at 7 pm on Oct. 14-15 and at 1 pm on Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.