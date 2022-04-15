Proefrock resigns as Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball coach

STURGIS — Jordan Proefrock submitted her resignation as the girls varsity basketball coach to the Meade 46-1 School Board during their monthly meeting April 11.
Proefrock coached the Lady Scoopers for the past eight years, and discussed her decision to resign as the Lady Scoopers head basketball coach..
“I am super sad to be stepping down, it was a hard decision to make for sure. I am hoping to still be a part of the girls basketball ball program again, someway, somehow, in the future,” said Proefrock. “The good news is I am not going anywhere! My family is committed to the community of Sturgis, we love raising our kids here and are excited for their future here as student-athletes. I am 100% a Scooper and will continue to teach out at Sturgis Brown High School in the subjects of world geography and psychology.”
Sturgis Brown ended this past season with a record of 5-15 record, and they were one point short in the last game from going to the SoDak 16 tournament.
The Scoopers lost six seniors: Kaylee Whatley, Lexi Long, Reese Ludwig, Kenna Goebel, Joellen Cano, and Tatum Ligtenberg from this year’s squad but the junior class holds six strong athletes: Cali Ewing, Landry Haugen, Keeley Heikes, Sawyer Dennis, Rachel Banks, and Katelyn Bush.
Proefrock said the reason for stepping down is because of her children.
She has taught for 12 years and have been a girls basketball head coach all of those 12 years, and being a head coach demands a lot of time, commitment, and effort.
“My kids are getting older, my daughter Spencer is in third grade and my son Trevor is in first grade and I do not want to miss out on anything that they are involved in,” said Proefrock. “They are both already in multiple sports that Blake (her husband) and I happen to coach them in too.”
Mike Paris, Turgis Brown’s activities director, shared some thoughts on the big shoes Proefrock had to fill when she took the job.
“I hired Jordan eight years ago, and she had a hard act to follow when Coach (Mike) Friedel gave up the girls basketball head coaching job. Coach Proefrock gave the program eight years of commitment and dedication to Scooper student athletes,” said Paris. “Her enthusiasm, loyalty and love for the game of basketball is second to none. I have the deepest respect for her and the decision she had to make. Family is her number one priority and she is doing what she thought was best for her family. Knowing Jordan, she will not be very far removed from the gym in the near and distant future.”
Blake and Jordan have been the head of three sports at SBHS for the past several years and Jordan said basketball is the hardest in terms of time spent because the offseason is so demanding.
“Basketball never stops in South Dakota,” she said.
Proefrock said, “With where the girls basketball program is from seventh thru twelfth grade and with the addition of Stagebarn Middle School the past few years, it is going to take an enormous amount of time and commitment to focus on the skill work that needs to be done throughout the entire program in order to compete at a double AA level consistently.
Proefrock said that she did not want to “short change” anyone in this process because her kids will need her time and attention as well as the girls basketball program needing time and attention as the Head Coach in order to get better.
“I have appreciated all of the time and commitment that the girls that I have had the privilege to coach these past eight years have put in,” Proefrock said. “The coolest thing about coaching is building that rapport with them as their teacher and coach. I have gotten more satisfaction and joy out of that than out of wins and losses coaching the game of basketball.”
Proefrock also mentioned the support she got from the Sturgis Brown high school administration as well as the Sturgis community.
“I have had tremendous support from our administration and our community of which I am very appreciative of, I have had some great assistant coaches from the middle school level up to the high school level these past eight years that I have created many great memories with,” said Proefrock. “These past three years have been extra special to me because I have had the opportunity to coach with my sister, Courtney, as well. I am going to miss this for sure, but am also excited about the future.”
