Post 32’s Cody Rakow no-hits Newcastle

BELLE FOURCHE — Cody Rakow pitched a no-hitter Monday as Belle Fourche Post 32 defeated Newcastle 12-2 in a varsity Legion baseball game played at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
Rakow’s efforts featured 12 strikeouts in a game during which he threw 94 pitches and faced 24 batters. Play ended in the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Monday marked the first no-hitter Rakow has pitched. The recent high school senior agreed it was quite a thrill.
Rakow said Newcastle was not able to hit his fastball. He added all pitches came out of his hand well during pregame warm-ups.
“After the second inning, I don’t think they put a ball in play,” Rakow said. “So I was really starting to think that I might be able to do something.”
Certainty of a no-hitter surfaced by the fourth inning, he added.
Rakow said the no-hitter is definitely his biggest highlight of the season. He has enjoyed a fairly easy transition from Lead-Deadwood’s high school squad to the Belle Fourche varsity team.
Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said Rakow was throwing strikes from the beginning.
“He was challenging the opponents and was able to get them off balance with his off-speed pitches,” Doran added.
Post 32 tallied one run on a stolen base in the first, one in the second, two in the third, and two in the fourth for a 6-0 lead. Each team scored in the fifth, with Post 32 holding a 7-1 advantage.
Newcastle cut the margin to 7-2 in the sixth.
Belle Fourche responded with a five-run sixth for a 12-2 lead that turned out to be the final score. Nolan Wahlfeldt and Gabe Heck drove in runs for Post 32 during that stretch.
Nolan Wahlfeldt scored three runs and added three hits for Belle Fourche, which took advantage of five Newcastle errors. Gage Kracht added two runs and three hits; Anthony Budmayr contributed a run and two hits.
Doran said Post 32 was able to keep doing what it has on offense for most of the season.
He added hitters had quality at-bats and put the ball in play, with batters seeing the ball well.
Grant Darrow took the pitching loss for Newcastle.
Belle Fourche’s varsity is 8-15 this season. Its day started with a 13-6 loss to Spearfish.
Belle Fourche runs: Nolan Wahlfeldt 3, Gage Kracht 2, Gabe Heck 1, Dalton Davis 1, Blake Vissia 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Darian Pesicka 1, Aiden Voyles 1, JT Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Budmayr 2, N. Wahlfeldt 1, E. Vissia 1, Heck 1, Kracht 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Kracht 2, B. Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche triples: N. Wahlfeldt 2.
Belle Fourche runs batted in: B. Vissia 2, Heck 2, N. Wahlfeldt 2, Kracht 1, Davis 1, Budmayr 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Cody Rakow 6 innings, 2 runs, 0 hits, 2 walks, 12 strikeouts.
