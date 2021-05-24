Post 32 rained out

Belle Fourche Post 32’s scheduled Legion baseball games last weekend against the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets and Post 22 Expos were rained out.
Head coach Randy Doran said plans are for a varsity doubleheader at the Black Hills Roundup complex on Monday. Belle Fourche will host the Bullets at 5 p.m. and the Expos in the nightcap, which is to start sometime around 7 p.m.
